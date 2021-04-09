Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Demographics & Firmographics

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 2020, Volume 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This survey gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of artificial intelligence and machine learning developers worldwide. This series focuses on tools, methodologies, and concerns related to implementing machine learning, deep learning, image recognition, pattern recognition and other forms of artificial intelligence as well as efficiently storing, handling, and analyzing large datasets and databases from a wide range of sources.

Artificial intelligence is permeating software development in many ways and many industries, which necessitates a thorough knowledge of how developers are doing this.

This volume includes research and analysis covering topics such as developer demographics and firmographics, artificial intelligence landscape, methods and approaches, resources and services, conversational systems, speech and image recognition, enterprise AI, security, platform adoption, API frameworks, tools and languages, technology adoption, hardware, hardware optimization, parallelism, and high-performance computing, purchasing and influencers, challenges and barriers to success, AI as it relates to IoT, the Cloud, and containerization and more.

This survey consists of 406 in-depth interviews conducted in English with qualified AI and machine learning developers worldwide. This provides a margin of error of 4.7%.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

What's New

Executive Summary

Demographics & Firmographics

The Current AI Landscape

Motivations and Challenges in AI Projects

Frameworks, Libraries, and Models

Hardware in AI and Machine Learning

Conversational Systems and Speech Recognition

Image Recognition and Machine Vision

AI and the Cloud

Containerization and Container Orchestration

AI and the Internet of Things

Security

Data Management and Data Science

Development Platforms and Platform Targets

Technology Adoption

Subject Matter Expertise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vojqly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

