Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Powered Signal Management Training Course: From Learning to Leading - Mastering AI and ML for Enhanced Drug Safety

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Dec, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Powered Signal Management Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quest to find precise evidence to answer complex questions from biomedicine and Healthcare for Drug Safety has brought us to a major crossroads.

With the exponential growth of biomedical knowledge, it is imperative that we teach machines and also learn from them. Data (Information), Connection (Knowledge) and the Tools (Software) designed to deliver these answers is the future of Drug Safety.

This course will prepare you to navigate the multiverse of AI, ML and Deep Learning from a drug safety perspective with an easily understandable and practical approach.

It will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss with an expert in this field the potential use of AI and ML in pharmacovigilance and risk management systems, and will include two demonstrations of AI-powered systems for PV management.

The course will not only provide you with a window but a door to the future landscape of pharmacovigilance and risk management.

Key topics:

  • AI, ML and Deep Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP): Symbolic, Statistical, Neural
  • Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Medical Language Modelling (MLM)
  • Data Handling and Model Building
  • Learning: Analogical, Inductive, Evolutionary
  • Causality Scoring
  • Intelligent Reporting
  • Contemporaneous explainability
  • Regulatory Compliance and Good Machine Learning Practices
  • Resources and Tools available

Benefits of Attending

  • Understand the technical processes utilised and the impact of those processes on your work as a safety professional and be able to modify those processes for maximum productivity
  • Get hands-on experience with an AI-Powered Tool for Signal management
  • Learn to create a personalised dashboard for signal assessment and evaluation using the AI and ML capabilities of the Tool
  • Recognise and resolve the limitations of the machine and present the best man-machine model for safety assessment

Who Should Attend:

  • This course would be of maximum benefit to Safety Professionals who have a basic understanding of Signal Management
  • It would be highly advantageous for individuals with multifunctional responsibilities such as project managers, medical directors, medical reviewers and decision-makers involved in the digital transformation of health services
  • Appropriate for all levels of Signal Evaluation and Risk Management PV Professionals who want to keep abreast of the AI surrounding them, and its influence and impact on their work

Agenda

Digital Days

  • Can machines think?
  • Intelligent games
  • Geradus to Garmin to Google

Revolution Not Evolution

  • Navigating the terminology
  • AI and ML powered Signal Management
  • NLP: Read and understand

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

  • Introduction to AI
  • AI models
  • AI as a science

Machine Learning (ML)

  • Introduction to Machine Learning
  • Supervised learning
  • Unsupervised learning
  • Semi-supervised and reinforced learning

ML Models

  • Linear models
  • Nonlinear models
  • Parametric and nonparametric models

ML Model Building Issues

  • Bias and variance
  • Under-fitting and over-fitting
  • Loss functions

Data Handling

  • Data pre-processing
  • Descriptive statistics
  • Missing data and representing data

Learning

  • Analogical learning: Nearest neighbours
  • Inductive learning: Decision trees
  • Bayesian learning: Naive Bayes
  • Evolutionary learning: Genetic algorithms

Deep Learning

  • Feedforward neural networks
  • Convolutional networks
  • Sequential networks
  • Generative adversarial networks

In Action

  • Image Diagnosis
  • Adverse event prediction
  • Drug design

Cognitive Systems in Healthcare

  • IBM Watson Health
  • Merge Cardion, Merge Hemo
  • MarketScan

AI, MI and NLP Powered End-to-End Signal Management Tool: PVs by RxLogix

  • Demonstration
  • Hands on signal automation

AI-Powered Complete Literature Monitoring Platform for Safety Surveillance: Biologist MLM AI by Biologist

  • Demonstration

AI-Powered Smart Causality Assistant

  • Causality scoring
  • Intelligent reporting

Limitations and Discussions

  • Customised dictionaries
  • Ontologies
  • Temporal resolution
  • Information heterogenicity

Are We There Yet?

  • Contemporaneous explainability - outcomes in AI-powered decision making
  • Regulatory compliance

Speakers:

Sanjeev Srivastav
PV Signal

Dr Sanjeev Srivastav, Director of PV Signal, is a highly analytical and quality-focused healthcare professional with over 20 years experience in Clinical Medicine, Pharmaceuticals and Health administration. He provides safety consultation on PV processes and operations with special expertise in AI and Machine Learning platforms, using data automation models for Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management activities, including Intelligent Reporting and Signal Automation. He brings the hybrid knowledge of medicine, technology and business to present a holistic view of the topics he is passionate about.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cboa83

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia Mining Investment Annual Conference 2023: From Gold to Electric Vehicles - Unlocking Profitable Ventures (Singapore, Singapore - May 14-16, 2024)

Asia Mining Investment Annual Conference 2023: From Gold to Electric Vehicles - Unlocking Profitable Ventures (Singapore, Singapore - May 14-16, 2024)

The "9th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Explore Asia's Top Resources Hub for Mining...
Precision Fermentation Technology Outlook - Integration of AI and Robotics, Emerging Synthetic Biology Technologies and Growing Vegan Population Presents Key Growth Opportunities

Precision Fermentation Technology Outlook - Integration of AI and Robotics, Emerging Synthetic Biology Technologies and Growing Vegan Population Presents Key Growth Opportunities

The "Technology Growth Opportunities for Precision Fermentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Conventional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.