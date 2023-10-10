Artificial Intelligence as a Force for Good in the Netherlands

News provided by

Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Amsterdam to welcome global tech leaders showcasing innovation at the World AI Summit, Oct. 11-12, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Netherlands is the most wired country in the world and home to an ecosystem of research institutions fostering artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. As a leading AI hub in Europe, the country will host the annual World Summit AI October 11 to 12, 2023 in Amsterdam. The Dutch are digital frontrunners and recognize that AI, fueled by big data, is a driver of opportunity. This event will help spotlight the Netherlands' contributions to AI and Dutch commitment to shaping a future where AI technologies drive progress for societal good. 

Amidst the ongoing AI revolution, the Netherlands has emerged as a dynamic incubator for AI development, application and research. With a strategic emphasis on fostering an open innovation environment, the Dutch government, research institutions and cutting-edge companies have united to propel AI breakthroughs through a triple helix approach.

"We are excited to showcase the Netherlands' vibrant AI ecosystem, where innovation converges with collaboration," said Jaap Slothouwer, Executive Director of the Americas at the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA). "The Netherlands is a beacon of AI innovation, epitomized by our triple helix approach to collaboration between industry, government and academia. The World AI Summit serves as a platform for shared commitment to AI advancement and to forge global partnerships that will shape the future of technology."

Thanks to its AI ecosystem, the Netherlands is home to a range of companies working within the AI landscape in various sectors, including Viz.ai, Lunit and Microsoft Research, who, in 2021, opened an AI lab in Amsterdam. These companies, along with the Claire Research Network, the Netherlands AI Coalition, the Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence, ICAI and Top Sector ICT, come together to create a living lab for AI solutions, highlighting the importance of the Dutch digital economy. 

With its strategic focus on AI, the Netherlands is a nucleus for AI-driven projects and initiatives. The nation's robust digital infrastructure and visionary policies make it an attractive destination for AI enterprises seeking to establish their footprint in Europe. The World AI Summit will provide a prime opportunity for global organizations to explore partnerships, investment prospects, and collaborative ventures within the Netherlands' AI landscape.

Besides its domestic accomplishments, the Netherlands actively contributes to global AI dialogues through partnerships with international organizations, research collaborations and knowledge-sharing initiatives. This commitment to global AI progress aligns with the Netherlands' longstanding tradition of fostering innovation for a sustainable and inclusive future.

The World Summit AI is a global congregation of thought leaders, policymakers and innovators all converging to explore the latest AI trends, potential breakthroughs and the transformative impact of AI across industries and the world. The summit serves as a platform for the Netherlands to highlight its progressive AI initiatives and learn from global peers as it contributes unique insights to the worldwide AI dialogue.

Interested in connecting with NFIA during or after the World AI Summit to discuss how the Netherlands could be a good fit for your company? Meet with our Invest in Holland representatives Cedric Vreuls and Frances Edmonds at the Netherlands AI Coalition booth.

The Netherlands AI Coalition is dedicated to accelerating the pace of AI development in the Netherlands and bringing together AI initiatives. NFIA offers free, confidential assistance to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands with North American offices located in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.investinholland.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency

News Releases in Similar Topics

