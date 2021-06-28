Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market in Application Software Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic is forcing organizations worldwide to flatten their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses are going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will help organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers AI Hub, AI building blocks, AI platform that empowers machine learning developers, data scientists, and data engineers to manage their projects from ideation to deployment.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers Amazon CodeGuru, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Forecast, Amazon Translate, and others.

Apple Inc.: The company offers Core 3 AI services that seamlessly take advantage of the CPU, GPU, and neural engine to provide maximum performance and efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail And Healthcare



BFSI



Telecommunication



Government And Defense



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is driven by increasing investments in R&D by vendors. In addition, increasing integration of AIaaS with Blockchain and increasing investments in AIaaS by retail end-users are expected to trigger the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

