Artificial Intelligence, Automation and The Future of Corporate Finance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithms rule the world … or, at least, the world is headed that way. How can you prepare your company and its financial underpinnings not only to survive but also thrive under this new big data paradigm? In his new book, Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age, author Glenn Hopper provides a clear guide for finance professionals and non-technologists who aspire to digitally transform their companies into modern, data-driven organizations streamlined for success and profitability.

Glenn Hopper Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age

Hopper, who comes to this subject armed with a unique background in finance and technology, contends that the finance department is perfectly placed to lead the digital revolution – bringing companies of all sizes into a new era of efficiency while future-proofing the role of chief financial officer.

Deep Finance is written for a wide audience, ranging from those who don't know AI from A/R to those who are already working with data to drive business decisions. The book illuminates the path toward digital transformation with instructions on how finance professionals can elevate their leadership and become champions for data science.

In Deep Finance, readers will:

Learn about the history of accounting — and why the age of analytics is the next logical step for finance departments.

Gain a better understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it represents a pathway to digital transformation.

Learn how to expand and solidify the CFO role by integrating business intelligence and analytics into everyday tasks.

Weigh the pros and cons of buying or building software to manage transactions, analyze and collect data, and identify trends.

Start to become a "New Age CFO" who can make better financial decisions and identify business trends before they hit CNBC or the Wall Street Journal.

"In this Age of AI, every function in every company has to go through its own digital transformation to enable their organizations to succeed. Glenn Hopper provides an essential roadmap to accounting and finance executives on how to embrace analytics and AI as core tools for modern finance. This book should be a required reading for every general manager."

Karim R. Lakhani | Co-Author of Competing in the Age of AI

Co-Director of Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard and Co-Chair of Harvard Business Analytics Program

A former Navy journalist, filmmaker, and business founder, Hopper has spent the past two decades helping startups transition into going concerns, operate at scale, and prepare for funding and/or acquisition. He is passionate about transforming the role of CFO from a historical reporter and bookkeeper to a forward-looking strategist who is integral to a company's future. He has served as a finance leader in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, retail, Internet, and legal technology. He has a master's degree in finance with a graduate certificate in business analytics from Harvard University, and an MBA from Regis University.

Deep Finance is distributed by Simon & Schuster and will be available November 16, 2021, in eBook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

Contact:

Glenn Hopper

615.756.7354

[email protected]

SOURCE Glenn Hopper