Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market to grow by 19.52% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., S.C. BITDEFENDER Srl, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. among others

: 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., S.C. BITDEFENDER Srl, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market was valued at USD 8,811.09 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 3,435.17 million. The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow by USD 28285.28 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 22.3% according to Technavio.

Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -



Amazon.com Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as AWS Cloud Security.

The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as AWS Cloud Security. AO Kaspersky Lab: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security.

The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security. BlackBerry Ltd: The company offers artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity such as Cylance AI.

Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices

Regulatory compliance

Increasing demand for cloud-based applications

KEY challenges –

High cost of deployment

Complex IT infrastructure

Integration issues

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The artificial intelligence-based personalization market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,541.4 million. The high unsubscribe rate for mass marketing is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled resources and technological know-how impede the market growth.

Cloud Encryption Software Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cloud encryption software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,995.34 million. The increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing adoption of BYOD may impede the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28285.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., S.C. BITDEFENDER Srl, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 AO Kaspersky Lab

Exhibit 125: AO Kaspersky Lab - Overview



Exhibit 126: AO Kaspersky Lab - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key offerings

12.5 BlackBerry Ltd.

Exhibit 128: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 145: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 148: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 153: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 156: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.13 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 161: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 171: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 LogRhythm Inc.

Exhibit 174: LogRhythm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: LogRhythm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: LogRhythm Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 177: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio