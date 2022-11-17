Artificial Intelligence Based Predictive Analytics Platform Is Gaining Popularity In The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market - By The Business Research Company

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based predictive analytics platforms is gaining popularity in the healthcare predictive analytics market trends. Players in the healthcare predictive analytics market are focusing on the launch of AI-based predictive analytics platforms to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, AiCure, a US-based artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics company focused on improving clinical trials, introduced AiCure Data Intelligence, its next-generation data dashboard to make data-driven decisions and create more meaningful trials. The insights captured by AiCure's proprietary AI platform will enable quick assessments of trial and site performance, patient dosing and symptoms, and intervention success rates which feed advanced predictive analytics and inform proactive, data-driven decisions.

The global healthcare predictive analytics market size is expected to grow from $10.69 billion in 2021 to $13.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The global healthcare predictive analytics market growth is expected to reach $33.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.

Supportive Government Initiatives – A Key Driver In The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

Supportive government initiatives are expected to drive the healthcare predictive analytics market in the forecasted period. Government agencies acr0ss various couantries are introducing various programs and initiatives in response to public health threats, that are expected to promote the growth of the healthcare predictive analytics market. For instance, in April 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, launched the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA) to improve outbreak response using infectious disease modeling and analytics and to provide support to leaders at the federal, state, and local levels.

International Business Machines Corporation Held The Largest Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Share In 2021

International Business Machines Corporation was the largest competitor in the healthcare predictive analytics market in 2021, with a 10.16% share of the market. IBM's growth strategy focuses on delivering value and innovation to healthcare organizations through collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in March 2020, the company's subsidiary IBM Watson Health partnered with EBSCO Information Services for enhancing clinical decision support (CDS) and operations for health systems and healthcare providers. The companies announced their plan to combine their respective solution suites DynaMed and IBM Micromedex with Watson, to form a single and high-value global solution.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation

The global healthcare predictive analytics market is segmented -

By Component: Services, Software, Hardware By Delivery Model: Stand Alone, Integrated By Application: Operations Management, Financial, Population Health Management, Clinical By End Use: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers

