Artificial Intelligence Being Used to Accurately Predict Synergistic Cancer Drug Combinations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Researchers led by a scholar from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework to make predictions on potential synergistic anti-cancer drug combinations for both therapeutic and toxic effects. Many of the biotech sector's biggest wins of late have come through drug combinations, utilizing the strengths and downplaying the weaknesses of available therapies, including recent developments from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

For example, significant work is being done on behalf of women in America, where breast cancer is known to be the second leading cause of death from cancer—with an estimated 42,000 deaths in the US in 2020. The problem also persists in China, where breast cancer is now estimated to be the largest subtype of cancer among women, with over 416,000 cases and over 117,000 deaths in 2020.

As part of the fight against breast cancer, a multinational front is moving forward between US-based Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC) and Chinese multinational clinical-stage biopharma developers Adlai Nortye.

The aim is to work with Oncolytics' promising immunotherapeutic agent pelareorep pelareorep for patients in China, after randomized phase 2 trials in North America already showed that treatment with pelareorep and paclitaxel led to a statistically significant increase in overall survival compared to treatment with paclitaxel alone.

This US-Chinese partnership has already initiated dosing in a bridging clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer using a combination therapy of pelareorep with the chemotherapy drug, paclitaxel. Results from this newly initiated bridging trial should allow Adlai Nortye to include data from Oncolytics' North American metastatic breast cancer trials in a future submission to Chinese regulators.

"Adlai's bridging trial is an important step forward for pelareorep's clinical development path in China, which has a rapidly growing pharmaceutical market that is currently the second-largest in the world," said Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development. "We are very pleased that dosing in the trial has commenced and congratulate our partner on this notable achievement. Looking ahead, we are eager to continue our partnership with Adlai as we work to advance pelareorep towards registration in major global markets."

Oncolytics' second randomized phase 2 trial, BRACELET-1, is ongoing and evaluates pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy both with and without a checkpoint inhibitor.

So far there have been several potential suitors for pelareorep, including from Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)—all of which make oncology drugs that are being evaluated in combination with pelareorep.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) recently had another drug combination win for its immunotherapy drug Keytruda, that's administered intravenously and works by enhancing the immune system to help detect and combat tumor cells. This time it involved a collaboration with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)—makers of the experimental KRAS-blocking drug adagrasib. Mirati recently announced that more than 60% of patients with lung cancer showed confirmed tumor responses when its was added to Keytruda therapy.

Beyond Lumykras (known as Lumakras in the US) from Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)—which won U.S. approval earlier this year—Mirati's adagrasib is now the most advanced experimental drug targeting a cancer-linked gene called KRAS that's often mutated in tumors of the lung, colon and pancreas.

The data released at the beginning of November are the first from Mirati and give it a slight head start on Amgen, which doesn't expect trial results for Lumakras and Merck's Keytruda until the first half of next year.

Mirati expects to finish filing an application with the FDA for approval of adagrasib in patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer by the end of 2021.

Amgen recently received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending conditional marketing authorization for Lumyrkras, for the treatment of adults with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Should the European Commission follow this recommendation for approval, Lumykras will be the first targeted therapy available in the EU for the KRAS G12C mutation, one of the most prevalent biomarkers in NSCLC.

Merck's Keytruda recently garnered another win, this time gaining FDA approval for the adjuvant treatment of persons diagnosed with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. Keytruda is already approved for multiple other indications, including NCSCLC, alongside pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), classical Hodgkin lymphoma, urothelial carcinoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, among other types of cancers.

Another cancer drug that's being tested in combination with Oncolytics' pelareorep and Mirati's Sitravatinib, is Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Recently, the lung cancer drug Opdivo was shown to boost survival rates in patients with resectable NSCLC, when administered with chemotherapy in a recent phase 3 CheckMate 816 study.

"CheckMate -816 is the first Phase III trial with an immunotherapy-based combination to demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit as a neoadjuvant treatment for patients with non-metastatic non-small cell lung cancer," stated Abderrahim Oukessou, vice president, thoracic cancers development lead, BMS. "The combination of Opdivo plus chemotherapy first showed a statistically significant improvement in pathologic complete response rate without impacting surgical outcomes and has now extended the time patients live free of disease progression, recurrent or death. The event-free survival data from CheckMate -816 strengthen the evidence for the potential of Opdivo-based therapies to improve long-term clinical outcomes when used in the earlier stages of non-metastatic cancers."

It's yet to be seen what other advances will come from the anticipated use of AI for not only clinical decision-making, but also cancer diagnoses and more. AI may potentially have use in the treatment of cancer patients experiencing adverse effects as a result of their treatments, and provide the sector with several new combinations not yet being tried.

For more information please visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/02/24/why-biotechnology-companies-are-so-important/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Oncolytics Biotech Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

[email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group

SOURCE USA News Group