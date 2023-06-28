Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Recognizes Roambee With Award For "Best AI-based Solution For Supply Chain"

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee , the global real-time supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, today announced that it'd been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Supply Chain" designation in the sixth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Roambee Wins AI Breakthrough Award for the Best AI-based Supply Chain Solution

Roambee's cutting-edge AI-powered platform leverages verifiable IoT sensor information to provide unparalleled supply chain intelligence, enabling accurate predictions of business KPIs. With its advanced sensor data analytics, this platform empowers organizations to deliver the right product at the precise time, in the correct place, and in optimal condition.

Roambee's platform seamlessly integrates real-time IoT sensor inputs with a diverse range of data streams, including carriers, port operations, airport operations, rail operations, traffic, and weather. This extensive data collection is then transformed into invaluable predictive and contextual business signals, insights, and forecasts, such as replenishment triggers, security, and quality compliance predictions. This allows enterprises to effectively address supply chain challenges, automate operations, foster sustainability, and effectively implement successful future growth strategies.

"Our AI platform is founded on premium, firsthand information derived from IoT sensors, enabling it to deliver predictions for supply chain or business KPIs that are 100 times more accurate compared to other Supply Chain AI solutions," stated Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. "Roambee's AI endeavors are centered around establishing a strong foundation of practical forecasts at a time when most supply chain tools prioritize Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) models, primarily used for text summarization, content generation, and search, which may not faithfully represent reality. The recognition of our AI Breakthrough reinforces our commitment to enhancing the dependability and usefulness of supply chain data for enterprises."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,200 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, with winners including AMD, OpenAI, Microsoft, Bosch, Qualcomm, Palo Alto Networks, SoftBank Robotics, Honeywell, Mercedes Benz, and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the industry.

"At a time when enterprises are looking to build sustainable, autonomous, and resilient supply chains, Roambee's AI-enabled analytics platform, sensor-based visibility, and innovation provide enterprises with accurate visibility data and intelligence. Congratulations on winning the 'Best AI-based Solution for Supply Chain' award," said James Johnson, managing director of AI Breakthrough. "Most supply chain software platforms, planning tools, and monitoring and tracking solutions lack timely, actionable, direct-from-source data. To truly empower firms to automate their supply chain planning and execution with confidence, there is a critical need for AI solutions built on verifiable visibility. Roambee's AI-powered platform stands as a proven innovation in this field, delivering unparallel accuracy and reliability in providing the necessary data and insights to optimize supply chain operations."

About Roambee

Roambee is a supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Media Contact

Susana Leiser

Warner Communications

[email protected]com

+1 (786) 403-8393

SOURCE Roambee