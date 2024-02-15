Artificial Intelligence Can Now Help You Buy Your Dream Home

Legacy South is revolutionizing the home buying experience with cutting-edge AI integration by OpenHouse.ai

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Legacy South , a full-service real estate development, construction, and management company based in Nashville, is set to redefine the home buying experience and gain critical insight into the housing market through a new partnership with OpenHouse.ai , a fast-growing company bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to the real estate industry.

AI is challenging the traditional homebuilding - and buying model. With an increasing number of buyers looking to take ownership of their home buying process and shopping for homes online, exceptional customer experience no longer starts when a buyer meets a salesperson. It starts online. With OpenHouse.ai, Legacy South can offer buyers a more personalized experience to help them find their next home while gathering and analyzing data on what buyers and aspiring buyers are looking for.

With the help of OpenHouse.ai's AI assistant, buyers complete a quiz to better understand their needs, lifestyle, and budget. The information is used to help the buyer identify the right homes for their needs with digital showhomes and connect them with the Legacy South sales team. All while gaining valuable insights that can be used to streamline operations and inform future planning.

Bailey Neal, Founder of Legacy South, explained, "We're not just a builder; we're creating a unique and tailored experience for our customers. The combination of AI and a human touch allows us to connect with our buyers on a deeper level, understanding their preferences and guiding them through the home buying process more effectively."

OpenHouse.ai is providing Legacy South with access to detailed insights and analysis of buyer behavior to understand their motivations in looking for a new home and what kind of home they need. Not only does this help the buyer in finding the right solution for them, it helps inform decisions in the planning and construction phases. The data can give early notice of amenities that are gaining in popularity or the styles of homes that buyers are looking for (or not), which can be used earlier in the process to meet buyers where they are.

"Our goal is to leverage AI to understand what compels home buyers to look for a new home and help them find the right option for their needs," said OpenHouse.ai CEO and Co-Founder Will Zhang. "Capturing and making this information accessible to home builders equips them with insights to know their buyers better and empowers their sales team to deeply understand the needs of their customers and engage in meaningful conversations. Ultimately, OpenHouse.ai is powering a more effective sales process and happier home buyers."

With plans to expand operations to respond to Nashville's affordability and inventory crunch, with a milestone of delivering a thousand homes in the next three to four years, Legacy South sees AI integration as a crucial tool to capture valuable data, understand buyer profiles, and inform new construction decisions that will shape future growth.

About Legacy South:

Legacy South is a premier homebuilder in Nashville, dedicated to creating exceptional residences that redefine luxury living. With a focus on thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and personalized service, Legacy South is committed to delivering homes that exceed expectations and enrich the lives of residents.

About OpenHouse.AI:

OpenHouse.ai Builder Intelligence Platform equips homebuilders with real-time analytical capabilities and tools to make data-driven decisions across your organization. Leverage the platform to gain a better understanding of home buyers, their preferences, and where your market is heading. See which homes and products are in highest demand in your communities. OpenHouse.AI helps homebuilders make data-driven decisions on when and where to build homes, as well as what the best homes are for each market.

Media downloads:

Download Link

SOURCE OpenHouse.AI