Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type, Application, Robotic, Computer Vision, Network Security, and Others), Technology, Processing Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others), Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic, Computer Vision, Network Security, and Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, and Others), Processing Type (Edge and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2025



Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips are specialized silicon chips, which incorporate AI technology and are used for machine learning. AI helps in eliminating or minimizing the risk to human life in many industry verticals. The need for more efficient systems for solving mathematical and computational problems becomes crucial, as the volume of data is increasing. Thus, majority of the key players in the IT industry have focused on developing AI chips and applications.

The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and region. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into natural language processing (NLP), robotic, computer vision, network security, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the AI chip market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY CHIP TYPE

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others



BY APPLICATION

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Robotic

• Computer Vision

• Network Security

• Others



BY TECHNOLOGY

• System-on-Chip (SoC)

• System-in-Package (SIP)

• Multi-chip Module

• Others



BY PROCESSING TYPE

• Edge

• Cloud





BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Media & Advertising

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



