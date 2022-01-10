Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Reach $194.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 37.4% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others), Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, and Others), Technology (System-on-chip, System-in-package, Multi-chip Module, and Others), Processing Type (Edge and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global artificial intelligence chip industry was accounted for $8.02 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $194.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in need for smart homes & smart cities, advent of quantum computing, and surge in investments in AI startups drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market. However, dearth of skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, development of smart robots and rise in adoption of AI chips in the developing regions would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (290+ Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4515

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in sudden decline in development of artificial chip across the globe, especially in China , the U.S., and across Europe . This made a negative impact on product sales.

, the U.S., and across . This made a negative impact on product sales. The prolonged lockdown across the globe disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The CPU segment held the largest share

By chip type, the CPU segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence chip market, due to ability of CPU to process sequential code. However, the ASIC segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in investment and low cost of production, less power consumption, reduced footprint, and increased reliability of ASIC chips.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4515?reqfor=covid

The natural language processing segment dominated the market

By application, the natural language processing segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global artificial intelligence chip market, due to rise in demand for chatbots and online channels such as Facebook Messenger, Skype, Slack, and others that use NLP to analyze user messages and conversational logic. However, the robotics segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.4% from 2021 to 2030, as it increases employee satisfaction, productivity, and engagement.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market, due to advancements in sensory technologies, increase in applications of deep learning, and need for large internet-enabled data sets. However, the global artificial intelligence chip market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of new technologies and increase in appeal for online videos and smartphones.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4515

Major market players

Advanced Micro Devices

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Apple

Intel Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Mediatek, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Related Reports:

Gate Driver IC Market Size is Projected to Reach $1.88 Billion By 2030

3D IC Market Size is Expected to Reach $51.81 Billion By 2030

Mixed Signal IC Market Size Is Projected To Reach $149.80 Billion By 2027

Flip Chip Market Size Is Projected To Reach $39.67 Billion By 2027

AR/VR Chip Market Size Is Projected To Reach $7.76 Billion By 2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research