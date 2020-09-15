Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market worth $57.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report "Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Technology (Machine learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-User Industry, and region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global AI (chipsets) market size is expected to be valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2020 and likely to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period. Major drivers for the market are increasingly large and complex datasets driving the need for AI, the adoption of AI for improving consumer services and reducing operational costs, the growing number of AI applications, the improving computing power, and growing adoption of deep learning and neural networks.

The computer vision technology projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Computer vision technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI (chipsets) market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of computer vision in autonomous or semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the AI (chipsets) market.

The GPU segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

The market for GPUs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to high parallel computing offered by GPUs and increasing adoption of GPUs at servers/edge devices for processing various AI applications/solutions across industry verticals. GPUs and FPGAs are widely used to implement machine learning algorithms. In terms of throughput, GPUs are ~100 times faster than FPGAs, whereas, in terms of power efficiency, FPGAs are 50 times better than GPUs. GPUs are used extensively to accelerate computational workloads, and their capabilities are growing faster than those of x86 CPUs

AI (chipsets) for the manufacturing industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The AI (chipsets) market for the manufacturing industry is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing factory automation and growing demand to reduce operational costs. Additionally, trends such as Industry 4.0 are boosting the growth of AI (chipsets) in the manufacturing sector.

AI (chipsets) market in APAC projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026

The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the adoption of AI services in end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive in countries such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea. Additionally, declining AI hardware costs and increasing demand to improve consumer services are supplementing the growth of the AI (chipsets) market in APAC.

Some of the major players in the AI (chipsets) Market are NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Xilinx, Inc. (Xilinx) (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron) (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Google Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Amazon Web Services (an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary) (AWS) (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (US), General Vision, Inc. (US), and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) (China).

