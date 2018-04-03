Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hardware Sales Will Reach $115 Billion Worldwide by 2025

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365482



The race for making perfect hardware to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) applications is heating up and many companies are jumping in with their products and solutions. Of the three key parts of hardware infrastructure compute, storage, and networking compute has made significant progress in the last couple of years.



The other two areas, storage and networking, are lagging behind and have yet to see major innovations pertaining to AI applications. Currently, the industry is going with the fastest available option and promoting that as a solution for deep learning. Over time, more research and development (RandD) will go into these areas and new products will emerge that are designed specifically for AI.The distributed computing infrastructure that allows AI applications to run on multiple machines is in its infancy. The need for such infrastructure for Big Data and AI applications has been identified and solutions are being proposed.



However, the industry is still struggling to identify a killer application that marries Big Data and AI. According to Tractica™ analysis, there are plenty of ideas within the industry about what one could do with the massive data using AI. Stock market prediction, weather prediction, and genomics are all very promising applications, but there is not yet a single killer app that stands out from the pack for Big Data AI.



In time, the maturation of these applications will likely drive new hardware architectures and capabilities. Tractica forecasts that the total worldwide market for AI-driven hardware will grow from $3.5 billion in 2016 to $115.4 billion by 2025. Of the six key market segments, cloud services and servers are the two largest segments, accounting for the majority of sales.This Tractica report examines the market dynamics, technology issues, and business opportunities surrounding AI hardware infrastructure and provides market forecasts for the period from 2016 through 2025.Â The report analyzes market trends for six key market segments: cloud services, servers, storage, PC cards, PC workstations, and networking products. Market forecasts, segmented by world region, include hardware unit shipments, average selling prices, and revenue. The report also includes profiles of 16 key industry players.



Key Questions Addressed:

How has the AI hardware market evolved in the past couple of years?

What are some of the new technologies being used in compute, networking, and storage?

What are the key technology issues surrounding Big Data in AI applications, and why is it so hard to solve them?

Who are the key players in the AI hardware infrastructure market, and what are their relative strengths and weaknesses?

What is the size of the market opportunity in different hardware categories, and why will some grow faster than others over the next 5 years?



Who Needs This Report?

AI technology companies

Semiconductor and component vendors

PC and server manufacturers

Storage and networking device manufacturers

Software developers and integrators

Enterprise end-user organizations deploying AI

Government agencies

Investor community



