Artificial Intelligence for the Asia-Pacific Food Processing Market, 2019 - Opportunities in Enhancing the Value Chain, Digital Marketing, & Personalized Nutrition and Food-as-Medicine

In the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, convenience is a top priority for consumers owing to their busy lifestyles, increased participation of women in the workforce, and population aging. These major trends are expected to boost the growth of the F&B industry as a whole, and the F&B processing equipment sector in particular.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize the F&B industry, as AI-equipped machines can significantly increase efficiency without compromising on quality. AI technology can be implemented in all stages of the F&B supply chain, resulting in an overall improvement in the ability of suppliers and manufacturers to sense and rapidly respond to the dynamic demands of the end users. Key application areas include food sorting, production line monitoring and process optimization, equipment cleaning, new product development, and product customization.



Compared to North America and Europe, the adoption of AI in the APAC region is still in the early stages, and the numbers are still limited. China and Japan lead the region in adoption rates, with the AI ecosystem in these countries being substantially more established. China attracts the major share of global investments in AI and boasts of a booming food delivery market that is 10 times the volume of its US counterpart. Japan has prioritized AI technology in its R&D expenditure to ensure that productivity is not negatively affected by its declining labor force.



Meanwhile, Singapore shows great potential to be the region's center of AI revolution, supported by significant government investment to build a digitally-enabled workforce. On the whole, the AI adoption rate is recording an upward trend driven by a growing number of start-ups in the region, supportive policies and funding initiatives by governments, and a sizable millennial population.



Major industry participants are already utilizing AI in various applications, most notably for ensuring food safety in the wake of the recent scandals. Other applications include facilitating automation in the kitchen and in processing facilities, enhancing services by providing options for personalization, predicting upcoming food trends for new product developments, and providing a human element to robot waiters and vending machines. Although no longer considered a novelty, AI is yet to be ubiquitous due to cost constraints and the lack of skilled experts. However, with a growing number of innovative start-ups looking to increase their market share, AI technology can provide the much-needed edge in this highly competitive space.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction of AI in the Food Market

Market Definition and Scope

Global Food and Beverage Trends and Market Outlook 2019

Embracing AI-Food Industry

Role of AI in the Food Value Chain

Why is AI the Perfect Solution for Food Processing?

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Regional Comparison of AI Adoption in the Food Industry

AI in the Food Industry - Key Trends and Application Areas in North America

AI in the Food Industry - Key Trends and Application Areas in Europe

AI in the Food Industry - Key Trends and Application Areas in APAC

4. Top 3 APAC Country Leaders

APAC Food and Beverage Market Outlook 2019

China - Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry

- Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry China - Market Drivers for AI in Food Processing

- Market Drivers for AI in Food Processing Japan - Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry

- Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry Japan - Market Drivers for AI in Food Processing

- Market Drivers for AI in Food Processing Singapore - Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry

- Market Highlights of AI in the Food Industry Singapore - Market Drivers for AI in Food Processing

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Enhancing Quality and Safety across the Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-powered Digital Marketing Platform

Growth Opportunity 3 - Personalized Nutrition and Food-as-medicine

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Companies to Watch in APAC

Kirin - Beer that Learns

Kewpie - Makes Baby Food Safer

Ajinomoto - Selects your Perfect Recipe

7. Conclusion

Conclusion of AI Applications in APAC

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix



