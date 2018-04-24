Artificial Intelligence Horse Startup Closes $1.2M Seed Round

SEATTLE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based startup, Magic AI has closed their $1.2M seed funding round. Magic AI's product StableGuard is a 24/7 video monitoring solution that use AI to alert owners of changes in their horse's wellness. Angel investor, equine enthusiast, and technologist, Vani Khosla led this investment round, which included other angel investors. Vani will also be joining the team as a board director and strategic adviser.

"We are very excited to secure Vani's support. Both as an investor and as a close advisor. Her knowledge and passion for the equine community made this a perfect fit for StableGuard and the vision of the company," said Alexa Anthony, CEO of Magic AI.

Vani has ridden horses most of her life and is currently competing at the Grand Prix level in show jumping. "Alexa has always had one of the strongest work ethics in the business. I was very impressed with the team she was able to put together and the rapid progress they have made so far," said Vani Khosla, investor.

Outside of the competition arena, Vani is an angel investor and technologist. She will provide advice on strategic direction and product development for StableGuard. Vani said, "This is such a great use of the current technology advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence. I am very excited about how far this platform can go to improve the health and wellness of horses, and potentially improve performance and reduce costs."

About Magic AI Corp.:

Magic AI Corp is the technology platform that supports StableGuard. We are applying advanced machine-learning to video streams of living, breathing, moving animals. StableGuard offers a solution for the equine industry, using Magic AI's platform to improve the health and security of premium horses and stables. Magic AI Corp's platform utilizes a hybrid neural network consisting of both "standard" convolutional layers as well as an innovate, state of the art scattering transformer. This system enables the intelligent processing of natural images and generate extremely accurate predictions of behavior with a limited, and hence cost effective, data set.

