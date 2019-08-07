Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market, 2024 - Focus on Automated Bookkeeping, Fraud and Risk Management, and Invoice Classification and Approvals

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Enterprise Size, Application (Automated Bookkeeping, Fraud and Risk Management, and Invoice Classification and Approvals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Accounting Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 666 Million in 2019 to USD 4,791 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 48.4%

The AI in accounting is driven by various factors, such as the growing need to automate accounting processes and support enhanced data-based advisory and decision making. However, growing concerns over high criticality of data volume and quality, and investment related issues with the integration of AI in accounting can hinder the growth of the market.

AI in accounting is the integration of AI technologies with accounting functionalities to automate repetitive and mundane tasks, reduce accounting inconsistencies, and transition the accountants into advisory roles.

The technology has the potential to ease the accounting processes, such as bookkeeping, invoice classification and approvals, contract interpretation, reporting, tax and revenue filing, fraud detection, and expense auditing and management. ML and NLP algorithms can fetch critical business insights from a huge amount of structured and unstructured accounting data. AI can also enhance fraud detection through more sophisticated ML models and enable better prediction of fraudulent activities.

Acquisitions, partnerships, new product developments, and product enhancements are some of the key strategies implemented by the major vendors in the AI in accounting market.

AppZen

AWS

Bill.Com

Botkeeper

Deloitte

EY

Google

Hyper Anna

IBM

Intuit

Kore.AI

KPMG

Microsoft

MindBridge Analytics

OneUp

OSP

PwC

Sage

SMACC

UiPath

Vic.AI

Xero

YayPay

