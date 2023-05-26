Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market to grow by USD 10,373.18 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in asset management market size is set to grow by USD 10,373.18 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 37.88%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Market is segmented as follows:

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Industry application

BSFI



Retail and e-commerce



Healthcare



Energy and utilities



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. On-premises solutions have better performance and faster response times due to the fact that the data is processed locally on the company's servers. For instance, financial institutions are increasingly interested in on-premises artificial intelligence solutions for wealth management. Banks and other financial institutions deal with large amounts of sensitive data every day and to effectively manage this data, on-premises solutions provide the necessary level of customization and security. Thus, the increase and advancement of on-premises capabilities are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Get detailed Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the artificial intelligence in asset management market include Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence asset management services through Amazon Web services.

The company offers artificial intelligence asset management services through Amazon Web services. AXOVISION GmbH - The company offers artificial intelligence asset management services such as drift handling, hypothesis-free analysis.

The company offers artificial intelligence asset management services such as drift handling, hypothesis-free analysis. BlackRock Inc. - The company offers artificial intelligence asset management services for generating alpha, managing risk, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The artificial intelligence in asset management market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and growing importance of asset tracking will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Rising number of data privacy and cybersecurity will hamper the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and the growing importance of asset tracking is a significant driving factor for Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market.

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way assets are tracked and managed; with IoT, assets can be equipped with sensors and other devices to collect data about their condition, location, and usage.

The data feeds into artificial intelligence algorithms that provide real-time insights into asset health, availability, and utilization, enabling asset managers to optimize asset utilization, minimize downtime, reduce costs, and maximize revenue.

Hence, such drivers boost the market growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends

The growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management is the major trend in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in asset management market growth.

Asset management is an important part of any business. Moreover, recent technological advances have led wealth managers to increasingly turn to cloud-based artificial intelligence services to improve their efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Cloud-based artificial intelligence services are growing in popularity among asset managers as a result of their cost efficiency and scalability.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of AI in the asset management market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The rising number of data privacy and cybersecurity is a major challenge hindering the growth of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the asset management market.

A major issue is the use of external data sources, which may lead to data access and ownership issues.

When artificial intelligence systems rely on such data sources, it can become difficult to verify data processing and determine information ownership.

In addition, there have been instances of data sources being hacked and third parties gaining unauthorized access to the data and using it.

Thus, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

To gain insights about inclusions and exclusions

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in asset management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence in asset management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence in asset management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in asset management market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The conversational AI market size is expected to increase by USD 1.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.6%.Furthermore, this report extensively covers the conversational AI market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and AI technologies are one of the key factors driving the global conversational AI market growth.

The AI camera market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% between 2022 and 2027. The artificial intelligence (AI) camera market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,498.16 million. This artificial intelligence camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (entrance/exit surveillance camera for store/supermarkets, anomaly detection camera for factories and work site, camera for elevators, and industrial and others), type (smartphone cameras, surveillance cameras, and DSLR/car dash cam/others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The need for surveillance and security across smart cities is notably driving the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence In Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,373.18 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 35.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

