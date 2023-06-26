Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market to grow by USD 10,373.18 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the artificial intelligence in asset management market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,373.18 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.88% during the forecast. Download a Sample Report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Industry Application (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Artificial Intelligence in asset management market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp.

Artificial Intelligence In Asset Management Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and the growing importance of asset tracking is notably driving the market growth. Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the asset management industry by enabling asset managers to make faster, more informed investment decisions. AI algorithms can analyze large amounts of data in real-time to identify trends and patterns that humans might miss. This allows asset managers to track asset performance, optimize asset allocation, and reduce risk. AI is also changing the way assets are tracked and managed. With the Internet of Things (IoT), assets can be equipped with sensors and other devices that collect data about their condition, location, and usage. This data can be used to provide real-time insights into asset health, availability, and utilization. This enables asset managers to optimize asset utilization, minimize downtime, reduce costs, and maximize revenue. Therefore, such advancements in asset management are anticipated to drive AI in asset management market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management is an emerging trend shaping the Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management market growth. This is due to the cost-efficiency, scalability, and customization capabilities of cloud-based AI services. Cloud-based AI services allow asset managers to process large amounts of data, identify patterns and trends, and make decisions based on real-time information. This helps wealth managers quickly analyze economic data, market trends, and other variables that affect investments. AI models also help optimize portfolios by identifying the most profitable investments. Another advantage of cloud-based AI services is that they can be customized to meet the needs of different asset managers. The increased availability of data is one of the factors driving the adoption of cloud-based AI in asset management. Asset managers have large amounts of data at their disposal, including economic indicators, financial reports, and other relevant sources of information. Cloud-based AI services quickly process this data and provide wealth managers with real-time insights that can be used in making investment decisions. As a result of these factors, the global AI in the asset management market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Asset managers have large amounts of data at their disposal, including economic indicators, financial reports, and other relevant sources of information. Cloud-based artificial intelligence services quickly process this data and provide wealth managers with real-time insights that can be used in making investment decisions. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of AI in the asset management market during the forecast period.

KEY challenges -

The rising number of data privacy and cybersecurity issues is a major challenge impeding the growth of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the asset management market. While artificial intelligence technology delivers numerous advantages for asset management firms, along with major privacy and cybersecurity concerns. However, wealth management companies majorly depend on big data sets to make decisions and such data sets. Another significant problem is the use of external data sources, which can lead to data access and ownership issues. When artificial intelligence systems rely on such data sources, it can be difficult to verify data processing and determine information ownership. Additionally, asset management firms must guarantee that security systems are in place to safeguard against cyberattacks and data breaches. As artificial intelligence systems are blended into business operations, they become more vulnerable and need specific cybersecurity and privacy safeguards. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence may automate certain duties that were formerly functioned by humans. While this improves productivity and efficiency and even leads to job losses. Ultimately, the problem of regulatory compliance remains a significant challenge. Different laws and regulations in various jurisdictions governing data protection, cybersecurity, and the use of artificial intelligence make it challenging for wealth management firms to guide the compliance landscape. Therefore, a growing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches may hinder AI in asset management market growth during the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence in asset management market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Artificial Intelligence In Asset Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of artificial intelligence in asset management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence in asset management market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of artificial intelligence in asset management market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in asset management market vendors

Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,373.18 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

