Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market : 40% Growth Contribution from North America | Software Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market: Solution Segmentation Analysis

Software: The software solution segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to dominate its position as the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing globalization and growth of IT in the energy sector for decision management, adoption of the machine learning platform, text analytics, robotic process automation, image and video analysis, deep learning, and speech recognition.

Hardware

Services

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market: Driver

The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is one of the key drivers likely to propel the market growth.

Enterprises around the world are, therefore, adopting data integration solutions. AI allows real-time synthesizing of data to facilitate real-time analysis for effective decision-making, thus enabling enterprises to monitor, transform, and deliver data; understand business processes; and bridge the gap between businesses and IT.

With globalization, customers, suppliers, and companies are scattered across the world and require real-time information exchange. To accomplish this, energy companies require AI platforms to link multiple enterprise systems with the web and cloud-based applications.

Enterprises are also integrating business analytics software with their businesses for the dynamic representation of data. Hence, the demand for AI in the energy sector is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market: Challenge

Existing issues of AI will emerge as a major threat for the global AI market during the forecast period.

The central problem with AI is to develop a self-improving algorithm, which is also known as machine learning. Creating an AI from machine learning makes AI powerful and capable of solving old and new problems, which were earlier programmed by a human.

The creation of efficient algorithms that can make logical assumptions and solve puzzles more easily and at a higher speed remains another challenge for the market.

Developers are still in the research stage to develop an efficient machine learning algorithm, which can efficiently work with the energy management system. Therefore, there is limited adoption of AI in the energy sector.

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 34.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 47.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Flex Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Origami Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, and Verdigris Technologies Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Solution

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd.-Key news



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Flex Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Flex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Flex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Flex Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 56: Flex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Flex Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co.- Key news



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 63: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Intel Corp.-Key news



Exhibit 66: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70:International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75:Microsoft Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Origami Energy Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Origami Energy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Origami Energy Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Origami Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 83:Siemens AG-Key news



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Verdigris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 86: Verdigris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Verdigris Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 88:Verdigris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Verdigris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

