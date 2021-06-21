Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market: Incremental Growth is Expected to be Worth $ 6.79 Billion by 2025

Artificial intelligence in energy market is expected to grow by USD 6.79 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The market research report will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business under segments- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers ABB Ability Electrical Distribution Control System (EDCS) with AI-powered applications such as energy forecasting and intelligent alerts for efficient energy management.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business under segments- Google and Other Bets. The company offers a line of solutions such as project Sunroof and an end-to-end demo system, a machine learning model built on Google Cloud Platform using TensorFlow to monitor home appliances power behavior individually.

Flex Ltd.

Flex Ltd. operates its business under segments - High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group. The company offers a line of advanced solar trackers and software systems such as TrueCapture and NX Navigator to improve power monitoring and control capabilities through its subsidiary Nextracker.

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence in energy market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Solution

Software



Hardware



Services

Artificial intelligence in energy market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. In addition, growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is also expected to trigger the artificial intelligence in energy market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

