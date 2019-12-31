Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings; Deployment; Application; End-User Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in fashion market accounted for US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,391.7 Mn in 2027. Driving factors such as availability of massive amount of data due to increasing proliferation of digital services across the globe, and real time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI in fashion industry will drive the market during the forecast period and have a high impact in the short term. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy and security is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

AI integration in fashion plays a crucial role in sales, marketing, and customer-focused purposes.Initial adopters point toward the key impacts of technology in improving customer experience and decent growth in company revenue.



Elevated customer experience helps the retailer to crack entirely new tactics of customer engagement and communication.With AI integration, the retailers can precisely spot the customers' expected needs at precise times and offer the appropriate product to gain a competitive advantage.



Some of the past initiatives taken in the fashion industry sector which has revolutionize the use of AI in the sector are North Face leveraging IBM Watson's ML technology to recommend more personalized apparel to the customers.Further, eBay's AI integration helps their sellers sell more by better inventory management and pricing recommendations.



Also, several fashion brands are leveraging chatbot to improve the customer experience; Tommy Hilfiger's Facebook Messenger chatbot offers consumers a custom-made and interactive shopping experience than customary online shopping. Besides, Sephora, Amazon, Target, ASOS, Stitch Fix, and Olay are other renowned fashion industry names in the list who have already integrated the AI solution to boost their sales and marketing strategy.



The artificial intelligence in fashion market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment, application, end-user industry, and geography.The artificial intelligence in fashion market based on offerings is sub-segmented into solution and services.



The solution segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the artificial intelligence in fashion market.The artificial intelligence in fashion market on the basis of deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premise.



The cloud segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The market for artificial intelligence in fashion by application is further segmented into product recommendation, virtual assistant, product search and discovery, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, and others.



The product recommendation segment led the artificial intelligence in the fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



The overall artificial intelligence in fashion market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the artificial intelligence in fashion market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global artificial intelligence in fashion market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the artificial intelligence in fashion market. Some of the players present in artificial intelligence in fashion market are Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom Technologies S.L., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.



