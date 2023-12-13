DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in fintech market was valued at USD 10.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.76 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 15.78% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The report on the global artificial intelligence in fintech market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030.The study on Artificial Intelligence in fintech market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the financial technology (fintech) sector represents a profound transformation in the way financial services are delivered, managed, and optimized. AI technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, are reshaping various facets of the fintech industry.

This convergence of finance and AI, commonly referred to as 'AI in Fintech,' has the potential to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and tackle complex financial challenges. AI empowers financial institutions with the capability to make precise and rapid data-driven decisions. Machine learning algorithms can sift through extensive datasets to uncover patterns, forecast market trends, and optimize investment strategies.

Furthermore, AI assumes a pivotal role in assessing and mitigating financial risks by evaluating creditworthiness, detecting fraudulent transactions, and delivering real-time risk assessments, ultimately minimizing losses and fortifying security. AI is revolutionizing fintech through its advanced tools for automation, data analysis, risk management, and customer engagement. As AI technologies continue to mature, they are poised to foster innovation, enhance financial services, and create new opportunities for both established financial institutions and emerging fintech startups.



The market growth is propelled by the escalating occurrences of fraud and cyberattacks. The imperative for robust fraud detection and prevention is propelling the adoption of AI. AI is adept at analyzing extensive transaction data in real-time, discerning fraudulent activities, and augmenting security. As the threat of cyberattacks looms larger, AI is employed to bolster cybersecurity measures.

AI-driven solutions can swiftly identify and respond to security threats, safeguarding sensitive financial data. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for personalized and convenient financial services is steering market expansion. In an era of increasingly tech-savvy customers, personalized and user-friendly financial services are expected.

AI empowers fintech enterprises to provide bespoke solutions, such as tailored financial guidance and customer support delivered via chatbots and virtual assistants. However, fintech companies must navigate a multifaceted regulatory landscape. Adherence to financial regulations, Anti-money Laundering (AML) statutes, and Know-your-Customer (KYC) requirements can act as a barrier to market growth. Even though, the potential for AI in the fintech market is extensive and varied, presenting opportunities to revolutionize financial services, optimize operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and establish new revenue streams for inventive fintech organizations.



In the upcoming forecast period, North America is anticipated to maintain the dominant market share. North America, particularly the United States, holds a commanding position in the AI in the fintech market. The United States serves as a global nucleus for technological innovation, with Silicon Valley in California housing a profusion of tech conglomerates, startups, research institutions, and venture capital firms. This environment cultivates the development and adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, including those tailored for fintech applications.

Furthermore, the United States boasts a flourishing venture capital industry that avidly supports technology-driven ventures, encompassing fintech enterprises. Access to capital sources fortifies the financial foundation for AI startups and propels research and development endeavors. Additionally, the United States possesses a well-established regulatory framework for fintech and financial services, providing a bedrock of stability and predictability for entities operating within the sector.

Regulatory transparency fosters the development and deployment of AI solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is emerging as the fastest-growing market in AI in Fintech. APAC encompasses a diverse array of nations marked by distinct stages of financial development, a diversity that spawns opportunities for bespoke AI-driven fintech solutions designed to address specific market requirements.

Report Findings



Drivers

Rising frauds and cyberattacks fuel the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fintech market.

Rising demand for personalized and convenient financial services drives market growth.

Restraints

Adherence to financial regulations, Anti-money Laundering (AML) statutes, and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements can act as a barrier to market growth.

Opportunities

The potential for AI in fintech market is extensive and varied, presenting significant opportunities to revolutionize financial services, optimize operational efficiency, and elevate customer experiences.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

FiCO

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ComplyAdvantage

Google LLC

Segments Covered



The Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Component

Solution

Services

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Application

Virtual Assistants (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others

