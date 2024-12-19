Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to Hit US$ 164.16 Billion by 2030 with 49.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market, valued at US$10.31 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 49.1%, reaching US$14.92 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$164.16 billion by 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increase in the chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer subsequently putting significant pressure on healthcare service providers to optimize their operations. Moreover, technological advancements in machine learning algorithms, cloud computing, data analytics, and other sophisticated technologies is largely driving the market growth. Companies are updating their product portfolio to incorporate artificial intelligence into their offerings. For instance, GE Healthcare, Cognizant, and many more have upgraded their Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare capabilities to enhance overall healthcare experience. However, the resistance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based solutions, and high implementation costs are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54679303

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market"

455 - Tables

54 - Figures

386 - Pages

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is segmented into integrated solutions, niche/point solutions, AI technology, and services, by offering. The integrated solutions segment is accounted for the largest share in 2023. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for seamless software-service combinations that address complex healthcare challenges like workflow optimization, predictive analytics, and personalized care. These providers enable healthcare organizations to adopt AI solutions more effectively by offering end-to-end support, from implementation to ongoing system management, which reduces operational complexity and ensures regulatory compliance. Additionally, advancements in AI-powered platforms such as clinical decision support, coupled with rising investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, fuel this trend by making integrated solutions more attractive to hospitals and clinics seeking value-based care models.

Based on tools, the AI in healthcare market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, generative AI, computer vision, image analysis, and other tools. In 2023, the machine learning segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the enormous availability of data, also called big data, and the increasing adoption of ML by hospitals, research centers, and other healthcare institutions to improve patient health. ML is being implemented in healthcare to deal with large volumes of data, streamline hospital administrative processes, map and treat infectious diseases, and personalize medical treatments. These advantages are poised to increase the adoption of ML in the healthcare industry.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is divided into clinical applications and non-clinical applications, by application. In 2023, the clinical applications segment is expected to demonstrate highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare for clinical applications is driven by its ability to improve diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment plans, and enhance patient outcomes. AI-powered tools, such as predictive analytics and imaging diagnostics, support clinicians in early disease detection and personalized care, addressing growing demands for efficiency and precision in healthcare delivery. Additionally, advancements in machine learning and natural language processing enable integration into clinical workflows, while rising investments and favourable regulatory policies further accelerate adoption.

The AI in healthcare market is studied for the five major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region dominated the market due to the high per capita healthcare expenditure, ongoing technological developments, particularly in machine learning & deep learning, the rising demand for precision medicine, and the favourable reimbursement scenario. The surging number of patients with chronic disorders and significant investments by government & private entities toward healthcare information technology further propel the growth. Moreover, the competitive scenario in North America motivates key market players to develop innovative tools, driving continuous growth in service offerings.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54679303

The prominent players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (US), Oracle (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Merative (IBM) (US), Google (US), Cognizant (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SOPHiA GENETICS (US), Riverian Technologies (US), Terarecon (ConcertAI) (US), 3M (US), Tempus (US), Viz.ai (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) is one of the key players that offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare solutions. Philips leverages AI in healthcare to deliver innovative solutions across diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, and precision medicine. Its advanced AI-driven platforms, such as the Philips HealthSuite, enable the integration and analysis of vast clinical data, supporting personalized treatment plans and improved patient outcomes. AI capabilities are embedded in imaging tools enhances diagnostic accuracy and streamlines radiology workflows. The company's solutions focus on operational efficiencies, including workflow automation and predictive analytics, empowering healthcare providers to deliver value-based care. Philips' strong emphasis on collaboration with hospitals and technology partners further accelerates the adoption of AI in healthcare. Philips has a significant global presence, serving over 100 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. Its operations are supported by a strong network of subsidiaries, including Philips Healthcare, Philips Medical Systems, and Philips Research. The company maintains strategic R&D centers in key markets and collaborates with leading medical institutions to drive innovation in health technology.

Microsoft (US) is one of the leading providers of software & tools that leverages advanced AI capabilities in healthcare to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive innovation. Its Azure-based AI solutions support diverse applications like medical imaging, genomics, and precision medicine. Microsoft also offers healthcare-specific AI models through its Azure AI Model Catalog, designed to support hospitals and research institutions in building and deploying tailored AI solutions efficiently. Additionally, the integration of Nuance's AI-powered clinical and diagnostic tools bolsters its capacity to support healthcare providers in decision-making and care delivery. Microsoft has a strong global presence, with key operations supported through its Azure cloud infrastructure across regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Its geographic footprint enables widespread access to advanced AI tools for healthcare providers, ensuring scalability, data security, and compliance with local regulations like GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the U.S.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Home Healthcare Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare BPO Market

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Companies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets