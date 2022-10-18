Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 52.37 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 47.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The industry's atomization and adoption of IoT, growing complex data sets, falling hardware costs, and increased computing power are driving Artificial Intelligence Adoption In Manufacturing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market" By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 52.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.80% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology enables machines to perform tasks that were previously performed by humans. It creates machines that can learn, plan, recognise speech, and solve problems. One of the primary goals of artificial intelligence is the development of intelligent machines and smart systems. It is useful in a variety of industries, such as gaming, expert systems, vision systems, intelligent robots, and natural language processing, to name a few. The robotics industry is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI), which incorporates computer vision and machine learning. AI-powered automation has numerous potential applications in a variety of industries, including material processing, aviation, healthcare, agriculture, and energy. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used to detect and automate equipment issues.

AI technology's expanding applications and simple deployment methods have piqued the government's interest, resulting in increased government investment in AI and related technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been adopted by a variety of industries, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive, as a result of advancements in deep learning and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). There is a growing demand for artificial intelligence industrial solutions as more data must be examined and interpreted. The development of more dependable cloud computing infrastructures, as well as advances in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions, have a significant impact on the market's potential for growth. AI is being used to accelerate commercial processes, automate risky jobs, and supplement or replace skilled labour across the board.

Key Developments

January 2022 – The GeForce RTX 3050 is a new product from NVIDIA that provides next-generation visuals and AI to games. Ray tracing technology is used in the RTX line-up for real-time, cinematic-quality rendering. Deep learning super sampling and frame rate enhancements are also included in the package.

– The GeForce RTX 3050 is a new product from NVIDIA that provides next-generation visuals and AI to games. Ray tracing technology is used in the RTX line-up for real-time, cinematic-quality rendering. Deep learning super sampling and frame rate enhancements are also included in the package. December 2021 – IBM has announced the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital platform containing a variety of tools and resources, as well as ecosystem partners, to assist users in modernizing data, processes, and applications in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Limited, Atomwise, Inc., Clarifai, Inc, Enlitic, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IBM Watson Health, and Intel Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market On the basis of Component, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By Technology

Deep Learning



Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing



Machine Vision

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By End-User Industry

Healthcare



Manufacturing



Agriculture



BFSI



Media & Advertising



Automotive & Transportation



Healthcare



Others

Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research