Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.84% by 2026 |Increasing Digitalization & Internet Penetration is a Major Trend Driving Growth| Technavio

May 27, 2022, 03:30 ET
Artificial intelligence in marketing market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence in the marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 31.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing with a CAGR of 26.84% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The increasing digitalization and internet penetration is one of the key artificial intelligence in marketing market trends fueling the market growth. Digitalization's main goal is to collect and arrange all data, enable automation, and improve data quality so that it may be used for new innovations. Meanwhile, internet penetration has increased across the globe as a result of expanding digitization. The use of AI in social media is becoming more common. Customers can now leave Facebook and Instagram advertisements up to AI-powered marketing platforms such as Pattern 89 or HubSpot.AI-generated commercials can examine the success and performance of campaigns and give recommendations for how to enhance them in the future. This factor can propel artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market growth during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services
- The rapid increase in the need for virtual assistants
- Growing focus on customer-centric marketing strategies
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The artificial intelligence in marketing market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. Primarily, marketers can reach customers in real-time via on-premise marketing. It is about how companies utilize in-store marketing to influence customers. These marketing methods are used in places where people buy things. Department and grocery shops, restaurants, showrooms, and vehicle dealers are among the retailers and wholesalers who employ on-premise marketing to sell their goods or services. Such advantages of on-premise marketing will drive the AI in marketing market growth during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market: Vendor Analysis
The artificial intelligence in marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The artificial intelligence in marketing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe inc., Alphabet inc., Amazon.com inc., Appier inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM inc., insideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE among others.
- Accenture.com - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities
Reasons to Buy Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in marketing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial intelligence in marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial intelligence in the marketing market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market vendors
|
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 31.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.57
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appier Inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM Inc., InsideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Accenture Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 128: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 142: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations
