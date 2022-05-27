Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.84% by 2026 |Increasing Digitalization & Internet Penetration is a Major Trend Driving Growth| Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services

The rapid increase in the need for virtual assistants

Growing focus on customer-centric marketing strategies

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The artificial intelligence in marketing market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. Primarily, marketers can reach customers in real-time via on-premise marketing. It is about how companies utilize in-store marketing to influence customers. These marketing methods are used in places where people buy things. Department and grocery shops, restaurants, showrooms, and vehicle dealers are among the retailers and wholesalers who employ on-premise marketing to sell their goods or services. Such advantages of on-premise marketing will drive the AI in marketing market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market: Vendor Analysis

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The artificial intelligence in marketing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe inc., Alphabet inc., Amazon.com inc., Appier inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM inc., insideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE among others.

Accenture.com - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities

Reasons to Buy Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence in marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence in the marketing market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East , Africa , and South America

, APAC, , , , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market vendors

The AI image recognition market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. Download a sample now!

growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe is predicted to surge by USD 118 .18 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.84%. Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.57 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appier Inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM Inc., InsideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

