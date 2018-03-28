Artificial Intelligence in Military Market by Offering, Technology, Application, Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05366680







The artificial intelligence in military market is projected to grow from USD 6.26 billion in 2017 to USD 18.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period. Military forces worldwide are focused on the integration of AI with unmanned weapon systems, such as automated robots, self-driving military vehicles, and UAV control systems. The absence of standards and protocols for the use of AI in military applications is acting as a key restraint to the growth of the artificial intelligence in military market.



Based on application, the information processing segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented into information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, simulation & training, and others.The information processing segment is projected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market from 2017 to 2025.



Artificial intelligence helps in the culling and aggregation of information, which assist military personnel to recognize patterns and derive correlations in data sets. The processed information is used for further investigation with machine learning or deep learning tools.



The artificial intelligence in military market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented into the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Israel.Among these countries, the artificial intelligence in military market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.



This growth can be attributed to the incorporation of AI technology into warfare systems, advances in AI-based weapon technology, and modernization programs conducted by defense forces of China.



Breakup of profiles of primary participants for the artificial intelligence in military market are listed below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%



Key companies profiled in this report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), IBM (US), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics (US), NVIDIA (US), BAE Systems (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Charles River Analytics (US), SAIC (US), and Leidos (US).



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the artificial intelligence in military market during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence in military market has been segmented on the basis of platform (land, naval, airborne, and space), offering (hardware, software, and services), technology (learning & intelligence, advanced computing, and AI systems), application (information processing, warfare platform, threat monitoring & situational awareness, planning & allocation, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, simulation & training, battlefield healthcare, and others), and region.



