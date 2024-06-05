ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT AS T. ROWE PRICE DEBUTS SEASON TWO OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST

Investment and technology experts explore the rapid rise of generative AI, its impact on companies and industries, and potential hidden risks

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, has debuted the second season of its investment-themed podcast series "The Angle" with, "Revolution to Reality – Exploring the Power of Artificial Intelligence." Season two premiered on May 29, 2024, and new episodes will drop weekly for the next five weeks.

Jennifer Martin, a portfolio specialist on the global equity team at T. Rowe Price, is the host of season two.

"I'm excited to serve as host for the new season of 'The Angle," Martin said. "Artificial intelligence is a massive trend with broad implications that cut across the financial markets, the global economy, and societies. It has been a major focus of our investment professionals for years, and I'm thrilled to delve into it with such skilled, knowledgeable experts. I believe our podcast audience will find their insights to be extremely compelling."

"Revolution to Reality – Exploring the Power of Artificial Intelligence" will include six episodes, the first of which is currently available to listeners. Topics and guests include:

"The Rise of Artificial Intelligence – Transforming the World," featuring David Eiswert , global equities portfolio manager.

, global equities portfolio manager. "Artificial Intelligence – The New Electricity?" featuring technology-focused portfolio managers Dom Rizzo and Jim Stillwagon .

. "Beyond Tech: Harnessing AI's Potential for Innovation and Growth," featuring portfolio managers Rick de los Reyes and Gregg Korondi .

los . "Unleashing the Power of AI in Investment Research," featuring technologist Jordan Vinarub and director of research Jay Nogueira .

and director of research . "AI and the Global Economy: Unlocking Key Trends and Opportunities," featuring Blerina Uruci , economist, and Kimberly Johnson , T. Rowe Price chief operating officer.

, economist, and , T. chief operating officer. "Will AI Power Up or Slow Down Sustainable Development?" featuring Maria Elena Drew , Responsible Investing director of research.

Episodes of "The Angle" podcast are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Season one, "The Blue Economy – Making Waves," which looks at innovations in financing to create a more protected and sustainable global water economy, is also available following its February 2024 premiere. For more information on the podcast series, please click here. "The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® ON RETIREMENT" has produced three seasons, with company experts sharing their perspectives on retirement savings topics.

