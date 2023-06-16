Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunications Industry Report 2023 Featuring Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T, and China Mobile

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunications Industry - Unlocking Opportunities: How AI is Transforming the Telecoms Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most disruptive technologies of this decade and has the potential to transform every aspect of our society, including vertical industries. Telecom operators are transforming themselves into AI companies, starting with the automation of their network operations.

This report focuses on several key questions:

  • What are the different concepts of AI, including machine learning, deep learning and generative AI?
  • What are the key components of AI, and what is the AI value chain?
  • How do telecom operators position themselves in the AI value chain?
  • What are the drivers for telecom operators to adopt AI?
  • What are the AI strategies of the major telecom operators?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Overview of AI technologies
2.1. Definition of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning
2.2. Key AI-based technologies and applications
2.3. Artificial intelligence value chain

3. Drivers of artificial intelligence in the telecom sector
3.1. Key challenges for the telecoms sector
3.2. Drivers of AI adoption in telecommunications
3.3. Drivers of AI adoption in telecoms - Evolution to 5G and beyond
3.4. Drivers of AI adoption in telecoms - AI-based applications
3.5. Drivers of AI adoption in telecoms - Increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks
3.6. Drivers of AI adoption in telecoms - Effective network management
3.7. Drivers of AI adoption in telecoms - Revenue growth, cost reduction

4. Telco AI strategy case studies
4.1. Orange
4.2. Telefonica
4.3. Deutsche Telekom
4.4. AT&T
4.5. China Mobile

