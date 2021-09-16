Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview | North America to Capture 56% of total AI Market Share | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need for the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Banking



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market industry analysis

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rise in cloud-based AI services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of AI experts will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

CognitiveScale

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio