Artificial Intelligence Innovations in Open RAN mMIMO Will be Instrumental in Bridging the Performance Gap to Traditional RAN mMIMO

News provided by

ABI Research

15 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) innovations in Open RAN Massive MIMO (mMIMO) solutions will play a pivotal role in improving performance to match that of traditional RAN mMIMO, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. While traditional RAN vendors currently dominate the mMIMO market, momentum for Open RAN is building as the technology matures, with pioneering deployments from operators like Rakuten and DISH.

"Advanced AI and ML techniques are poised to help close the performance gap by enhancing key capabilities such as beamforming and channel estimation," states 5G, 6G and Open RAN Research Analyst Larbi Belkhit. "Integration of these models, likely in the Distributed Unit (DU), will be instrumental for Open RAN vendors to maximize spectrum efficiency."

Companies such as DeepSig are already demonstrating that AI-powered software can improve Open RAN mMIMO efficiency. Its OmniPHY solution leverages ML for improved channel estimation, beam optimization, and interference mitigation in 5G networks. As AI/ML matures, such solutions applied to Open RAN mMIMO will boost performance and energy consumption closer to traditional RAN levels.

"The integration of AI and ML techniques, along with other innovations in energy efficiency and GPU acceleration, will accelerate performance improvements closer to traditional RAN networks. This will remove critical barriers to Open RAN adoption and pave the way for flexible, interoperable 5G deployments for network operators rather than reliance on radio network equipment from traditional vendors currently dominating the market, such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia," Belkhit concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's 5G Massive MIMO Market Developments technology analysis report. This report is part of the company's 5G, 6G, and Open RAN research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Technology Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research

Also from this source

3GPP Activities and Patent Holdings Paint a Bleak Picture of Telco's Failure to Innovate Toward Techco Status

3GPP Activities and Patent Holdings Paint a Bleak Picture of Telco's Failure to Innovate Toward Techco Status

Every single telecom operator in the world is now attempting to transform from telco to techco, to break free from their antiquated, legacy, and...
Industrial and Manufacturing Contributed US$16.3 Trillion Worth of Value to the Worldwide Economy in 2022

Industrial and Manufacturing Contributed US$16.3 Trillion Worth of Value to the Worldwide Economy in 2022

The industrial and manufacturing world has seen significant change over the past few years, and the impact of this can be best seen in the data....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.