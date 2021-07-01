Artificial Intelligence Market in Education Sector | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

The growing emphasis on customized learning paths is identified as one of the major factors driving the market growth. Institutions are increasing their reliance on machine learning technologies to collect student data, gain actionable insights into their performance, and make informed decisions. With the help of machine learning algorithms, teachers can assess the areas where students might be facing problems and provide them customized learning materials. This growing trend is encouraging many vendors in the market to offer advanced AI-enabled software that can help teachers to provide their custom learning content. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global AI market in the education sector.

As per Technavio, the significant scope of AI applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector: Significant scope of AI applications

The rapid increase in classroom sizes has reduced the interaction between students and teachers. However, with the help of AI, relationships between learners and teachers can be improved in traditional educational processes. Vendors are offering solutions that allow virtual programs or virtual human beings to conduct classes in schools and universities. For instance, Brainly App offers solutions that allow users to ask homework questions and receive automatic answers that are verified by fellow students. Similarly, other vendors in the market are introducing personalized animated characters that interact with students and act as tutoring companions. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the global artificial intelligence market in the education sector during the forecast period.

"The increased emphasis on chatbots and the rising demand for ITS will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the artificial intelligence market in the education sector by End-user (Higher education and K12) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the artificial intelligence market in the education sector in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as technological advances and the continuous implementation of technology in the education sector in the region.

