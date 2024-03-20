Artificial Intelligence Market Study and Survey 2024: Predictive Analytics Leads AI Application Use Cases

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global State of AI, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About 89% of IT and business decision makers that were surveyed in late 2023 believe artificial intelligence and machine learning are crucial, very important, or important in achieving business goals revolving around increasing operational efficiency, supporting innovation, and improving customer experience. An equal percentage of respondents believe generative AI will be disruptive for enterprises.

This study presents the key findings of the survey about the state of adoption of AI. Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision makers across multiple verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing. The major themes explored in the survey include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific

AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models. The analysis also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting.

The research team separately interviewed technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view about AI priorities to help end users understand the benefits and challenges of AI (as cited by peers).

Key Topics Covered:

State of AI

Key Findings

Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities

Enterprise AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage

Enterprise AI Deployments Moving to the Implementation Phase

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

AI Deployments Continue to Witness Similar Adoption Across Business Functions

AI Deployments Increase Across Industry Verticals

Emerging Use Cases

NLP is Becoming the Foundation of All AI Technologies

Predictive Analytics Leads AI Application Use Cases

Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments

Data Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI Continue to Challenge AI Adoption

The Regulatory Landscape Continues to Evolve

Growth Success Factors

Success Factors and the Way Forward

Build a Compelling Value Proposition

Strengthen IT Services and Advisory Capabilities

Focus on CXO and Business Stakeholders

Align to Transforming the Technology Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b07sdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets