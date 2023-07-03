Artificial Intelligence Market to Hit $1,811.75 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 1,811.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Artificial Intelligence (AI) denotes the concept and development of computing systems capable of performing tasks customarily requiring human assistance, such as decision-making, speech recognition, visual perception, and language translation. AI uses algorithms to understand human speech, visually recognize objects, and process information.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The advent of big data is expected to be the cause of artificial intelligence market growth, as a large volume of data is needed to be captured, stored, and analyzed.

The increasing demand for image processing and identification is expected to drive industry growth.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 36.8% of global revenue in 2022.

Read full market research report, "Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Artificial Intelligence Market Growth & Trends

These algorithms are used for data processing, calculation, and automated reasoning. Artificial intelligence researchers continuously improve algorithms for various aspects, as conventional algorithms have drawbacks regarding accuracy and efficiency. These advancements have led manufacturers and technology developers to focus on developing standard algorithms. Recently, several developments have been carried out for enhancing artificial intelligence algorithms. For instance, in May 2020, International Business Machines Corporation announced a wide range of new AI-powered services and capabilities, namely IBM Watson AIOps, for enterprise automation. These services are designed to help automate IT infrastructures, make them more resilient, and cost reduction.

Various companies are implementing AI-based solutions such as RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to enhance the process workflows to handle and automate repetitive tasks. AI-based solutions are also being coupled with the IoT (Internet of Things) to provide robust results for various business processes. For instance, Microsoft announced an investment of USD 1 billion in OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company. The two businesses teamed up to create AI supercomputing technology on Microsoft's Azure cloud.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as an opportunity for AI-enabled computer systems to fight against the outbreak, as several tech companies are working on preventing, mitigating, and containing the virus. For instance, LeewayHertz, a U.S.-based custom software development company, offers technology solutions using AI tools and techniques, including the Face Mask Detection System, to identify individuals without a mask, and the Human Presence System to monitor patients remotely. Besides, Voxel51 Inc., a U.S.-based artificial intelligence start-up, has developed Voxel51 PDI (Physical Distancing Index) to measure the impact of the global pandemic on social behavior across the world. AI-powered computer platforms or solutions are being used to fight against COVID-19 in numerous applications, such as early alerts, tracking & prediction, data dashboards, diagnosis and prognosis, treatments & cures, and maintaining social control. Data dashboards that can visualize the pandemic have emerged with the need for coronavirus tracking and prediction. For instance, Microsoft Corporation's Bing's AI tracker gives a global overview of the pandemic's current statistics.

Artificial Intelligence is becoming vital to big data as the technology allows the extraction of high-level and complex abstractions through a hierarchical learning process. The need for mining and extraction of significant patterns from high-volume information is driving the growth of artificial intelligence in big data analytics. Furthermore, the technology helps overcome challenges associated with big data analytics, such as the trustworthiness of data analysis, format variation of raw information, highly distributed input sources, and imbalanced input data. Another challenge includes a lack of efficient storage and poor information retrieval as it is collected in large quantities and made available across numerous domains. These challenges are overcome by using semantic indexing to facilitate comprehension and knowledge discovery.

Artificial Intelligence Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 196.63 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,811.75 billion Growth rate CAGR of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence market based on solution, technology, end-use, and region:

Artificial Intelligence Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Vision

Artificial Intelligence Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Healthcare

Robot-Assisted Surgery



Virtual Nursing Assistants



Hospital Workflow Management



Dosage Error Reduction



Clinical Trial Participant Identifier



Preliminary Diagnosis



Automated Image Diagnosis

BFSI

Risk Assessment



Financial Analysis/Research



Investment/Portfolio Management



Others

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Others

Artificial Intelligence Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence Market

Advanced Micro Devices

AiCure

Arm Limited

Atomwise, Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Baidu, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc

Cyrcadia Health

Enlitic, Inc.

Google LLC

H2O.ai.

HyperVerge, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

IBM Watson Health

Intel Corporation

Iris.ai AS

Lifegraph

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Sensely, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

