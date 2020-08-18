Artificial Intelligence of Things: AIoT Market by Technology and Solutions 2020 - 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview:

This AIoT market report provides analysis of technologies, leading companies and solutions. The report also provides quantitative analysis including market sizing and forecasts for AIoT infrastructure, services, and specific solutions for the period 2020 through 2025. The report also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G upon AIoT (and vice versa) as well as blockchain and specific solutions such as Data as a Service, Decisions as a Service, and the market for AIoT in smart cities.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05951233/?utm_source=PRN







While it is no secret that AI is rapidly becoming integrated into many aspects of ICT, many do not understand the full extent of how it will transform communications, applications, content, and commerce. For example, the use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective smart city solutions in terms of decision making.



The convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) is leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals. AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and improved decision making. IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling, and data exchange.



AIoT is just beginning to become part of the ICT lexicon as the possibilities for the former adding value to the latter are only limited by the imagination. With AIoT, AI is embedded into infrastructure components, such as programs, chipsets and edge computing, all interconnected with IoT networks. APIs are then used to extend interoperability between components at the device level, software level and platform level. These units will focus primarily on optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from data.



While early AIoT solutions are rather monolithic, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. These solutions will focus primarily upon optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from industry data through dramatically improved analytics and decision-making processes. Six key areas that the analyst sees within the scope of AIoT solutions are:

• Data Services

• Asset Management

• Immersive Applications

• Process Improvement

• Next Gen UI and UX

• Industrial Automation



Many industry verticals will be transformed through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. It is destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales and marketing processes, product and service delivery and support models.



From the perspective of the analyst, we see AIoT evolving to become more commonplace as a standard feature from big analytics companies in terms of digital transformation for the connected enterprise. This will be realized in infrastructure, software, and SaaS managed service offerings. More specifically, we see 2020 as a key year for IoT data-as-a-service offerings to become AI-enabled decisions-as-a-service-solutions, customized on a per industry and company basis. Certain data-driven verticals such as the utility and energy services industries will lead the way.



As IoT networks proliferate throughout every major industry vertical, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of human-oriented and machine generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions. Data generated from IoT supported systems will become extremely valuable, both for internal corporate needs as well as for many customer-facing functions such as product life-cycle management.



The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic.



In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service. AIoT infrastructure and services will, therefore, be leveraged to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics, creating a foundation for IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) and AI-based Decisions as a Service.



The fastest-growing 5G AIoT applications involve private networks. Accordingly, the 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $4B by 2025. Some of the largest market opportunities will be AIoT market IoTDaaS solutions. The analyst sees machine learning in edge computing as the key to realizing the full potential of IoT analytics.



Target Audience:

• AI companies

• IoT companies

• Robotics companies

• Semiconductor vendors

• Data management vendors

• Industrial automation companies

• Governments and R&D organizations



Select Report Findings:

• The global AIoT market will reach $65.9B by 2025, growing at 39.1% CAGR

• The global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $8.2B USD by 2025

• The AI enabled edge device market will be the fastest growing segment within the AIoT

• AIoT automates data processing systems, converting raw IoT data into useful information

• Today's AIoT solutions are the precursor to next generation AI Decision as a Service (AIDaaS)



Companies in Report:

• AB Electrolux

• ABB Ltd.

• AIBrian Inc.

• Alibaba

• Alluvium

• Amazon Inc.

• Analog Devices

• Apple Inc.

• ARM Limited

• Arundo Analytics

• Atmel Corporation

• Ayla Networks Inc.

• Baidu

• Brighterion Inc.

• Buddy

• C3 IoT

• Canvass Analytics

• Cisco

• CloudMinds

• Cumulocity GmBH

• Cypress Semiconductor Corp

• Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

• DT42

• Echelon Corporation

• Enea AB

• Express Logic Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Falkonry

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Gemalto N.V.

• General Electric

• General Vision Inc.

• Google

• Gopher Protocol

• Graphcore

• H2O.ai

• Haier Group Corporation

• Helium Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM Corp.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Innodisk

• Intel Corporation

• Interactor

• Juniper Networks

• Losant IoT

• Micron Technology

• Microsoft Corp.

• Nokia Corporation

• Nvidia

• Oracle Corporation

• Pepper

• PTC Corporation

• Qualcomm

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Salesforce Inc.

• SAS

• Sharp

• ShiftPixy

• Siemens AG

• SK Telecom

• SoftBank Robotics

• SpaceX

• SparkCognition

• STMicroelectronics

• Symantec Corporation

• Tellmeplus

• Tencent

• Tend.ai

• Terminus

• Tesla

• Texas Instruments

• Thethings.io

• Tuya Smart

• Uptake

• Veros Systems

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Wind River Systems

• Xiaomi Technology



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05951233/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

