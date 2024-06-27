Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market to Reach $1,319.4 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 30.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AIoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Industry Vertical (Retail, Agriculture, Logistics, BFSI, Automotive and Transport, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Application (Video Surveillance, Inventory Management, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, and Others), and End User (B2B, B2G, and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market was valued at $126.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $1,319.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The proliferation of connected devices and advancements in AI algorithms are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global AIoT market. However, data privacy and security concerns and high cost of implementation are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, enhanced user experiences and demand for predictive maintenance are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A180781

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $126.1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $1,319.4 Billion CAGR 30.2 % Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Proliferation of Connected Devices Advancements In AI Algorithms Increased Concern Regarding Security Features and Stability of Software Opportunities Enhanced User Experiences Demand For Predictive Maintenance Restraints Data Privacy and Security Concerns High Cost of Implementation

Buy this Complete Report (501 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-of-things-aiot-market/purchase-options

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023.

By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths the AIoT market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as AIOT relies heavily on physical components like sensors, processors, and devices to gather data and perform tasks. These hardware components are the basis of AIoT systems, enabling them to sense, process, and act upon information in the real world, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the software segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 33.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the advancements in AI algorithms, machine learning techniques, and data analytics capabilities are driving innovation in AIoT software, enabling enhanced decision-making, predictive insights, and automation functionalities, which is drives the segment growth in the AIoT market.

The cloud segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than half of the AIoT market revenue, and expected to attain the largest CAGR of 31.4% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period owing to Cloud-based platforms provide the foundational infrastructure and computing resources necessary to support the massive data processing and storage requirements of AIoT applications. Moreover, cloud services offer seamless integration with IoT devices, enabling real-time data analytics, machine learning, and predictive insights to be delivered efficiently and cost-effectively, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2023.

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fifth of the AIoT market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, and is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 34.7% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption of automation, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing initiatives. AIoT applications in manufacturing utilize AI algorithms integrated with IoT devices to monitor equipment performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize production processes in real time, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.

The video surveillance segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the video surveillance segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third the AIoT market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to AI-powered video surveillance systems being widely adopted across various sectors such as retail, transportation, and smart cities. These systems use AI to enhance security by analyzing video feeds in real-time, detecting anomalies, and providing actionable insights, which are crucial for ensuring safety and operational efficiency, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 34.5% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increasing using IoT sensors and AI algorithms, these systems can predict equipment failures before they occur, reducing downtime, minimizing maintenance costs, and improving overall operational efficiency. This capability is increasingly valued across industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation, which drives the segment growth in the AIoT market.

The B2B segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By end user, the B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing more than two-fifths of the AIoT market revenue, and is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 31.9% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period owing to increasingly adopting AIoT solutions to improve operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. In B2B scenarios, AIoT applications include industrial automation, supply chain optimization, smart building management, and logistics tracking, among others, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the AIoT market revenue, owing to the region's robust infrastructure, technological innovation, and substantial investments in AIoT initiatives. North America hosts a thriving ecosystem of AIoT companies, research institutions, and technology hubs, fostering a conducive environment for the development and adoption of AIoT solutions across diverse industries is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 36.7% from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in digital transformation initiatives. With a growing emphasis on Industry 4.0, smart cities, and connected infrastructure projects, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing a surge in demand for AIoT solutions to address diverse challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A180781

Leading Market Players: -

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Alphabet (Google Inc.)

Bosch.IO GmbH

Williot

Hitachi, Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens AG

GE Vernova

Terminus Group

Falkonry Inc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the AIoT market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research