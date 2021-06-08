Artificial Intelligence: Open International's new approach to digitally transform utility and telecommunication services in the United States and Latin America

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) is a critical element for companies to be truly profitable and competitive. Utilities are no strangers to this reality and, consequently, are looking for technological solutions that allow them to face challenges related to customers' ever-changing expectations.

Hernando Parrott, North American President of Open International, a leading software company specialized for the utilities industry, explains: "Customer experience (CX) is undoubtedly a global business trend. In fact, the top motivator for replacing a CIS is keeping up with customer expectations by improving CX. Our customers in 19 countries confirm this, saying that the level of CX they can offer their users is essential for their success."

To support utilities in these challenges, Open International is evolving its software solution, Open Smartflex, to turn it into a cognitive CIS with a holistic approach, enriched with artificial intelligence and business rule engine components. Open Smartflex is a robust solution with a billing engine that has been tested by customers who generate more than 6 million monthly bills for telecommunications and over 3 million invoices for utilities, allowing them to manage their entire business cycles, from service installation to payments. By adding artificial intelligence capabilities to its solution, Open is creating a cognitive, perfect-at-the-core, solution, ideal for elite utilities. This new version of Open Smartflex enables utilities to deliver frictionless customer journeys, while achieving an optimized, user-centric operation.

Open International's cognitive CIS provides utilities with flexibility and autonomy to develop business plans and offer new services quickly. Hernando concludes by noting that "being cognitive goes beyond simply being reactive and involves helping utilities be proactive when faced with challenging business scenarios. It also means continuously evolving, allowing companies to streamline their processes, using past results, business rule engines, and cutting-edge data science to improve operational accuracy and drive innovation."

Deploying a solution with these features also allows utilities to offer multiple channels of communication seamlessly. Open Smartflex provides utilities with personalized self-service processes, reduces customer service costs, and enhances the development, orientation, and cost-effectiveness of the programs and products offered by utilities.

To learn more, view our webinar:

https://app.openintl.com/webinar-cognitive-cis-customer-service-for-the-utility-of-the-future

