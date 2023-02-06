Artificial Intelligence Penned Groundbreaking Sci-Fi Poetry Collection by Montreal Author Bob Pellerin

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Pellerin, a Montreal-based author, has released the world's first AI-written science fiction poetry book. This book marks a major milestone in the intersection of technology and literature, offering readers an innovative and imaginative experience like never before.

Artificial Intelligence's Lament Bob Pellerin

Titled "Artificial Intelligence's Lament: Science Fiction Poetry from the Digital Frontier", the book is the result of Pellerin's collaboration with cutting-edge AI technology. The poems in the book were written almost entirely by an AI system, crafted using advanced machine learning algorithms. Each verse is a unique and captivating journey into the vast reaches of space and the human experience, combining the worlds of science fiction and poetry in a way that has never been done before.

Bob Pellerin, who has been a science fiction fan since he was a child, was inspired to write this book after witnessing the incredible advancements in AI technology in recent years. "I wanted to showcase the incredible creativity and imagination of AI, and at the same time, explore the boundaries of human expression. The results have been nothing short of phenomenal," said Pellerin.

"Artificial Intelligence's Lament" is now available on Amazon and has already received high praise from early readers and critics alike. The book is sure to be a conversation starter and a must-read for science fiction and poetry fans alike. Get your copy today and explore a new world of science fiction poetry, written by the most advanced technology in the world.

Bob Pellerin is a Montreal-based author and science fiction enthusiast. He has been writing for over a decade and has published several articles and books in various genres, including his original Couch Wars(R) series. He is passionate about exploring the boundaries of human expression and the role of technology in shaping our future. His YouTube channel has reached over one million views. He covers variety of subjects dealing with technology, finance, security and EVs. He consults on technology, security and Artificial Intelligence.

