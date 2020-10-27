Artificial Intelligence Pioneer Diveplane Secures Additional Financing from Calibrate Ventures

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane , the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured additional financing from Calibrate Ventures ("Calibrate"). The proceeds will be used to accelerate development of the company's cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, strengthen its position within the market by carrying out groundbreaking research and expand the team to support the growth of the business.

The investment builds upon Diveplane's growing momentum and market presence over the past year. Notably, the company was mentioned twice by Gartner – first in April as a Cool Vendor , and most recently as a Sample Vendor in four Gartner 2020 Hype Cycle Reports .

"This is a very exciting time in Diveplane's evolution," said Dr. Michael Capps, Diveplane's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Having expanded our operations into Europe and Asia, this new funding will support key initiatives, including further developing our technology capabilities, bolstering our research and software development efforts and enhancing scale. We are eager to leverage Jason and the Calibrate team's deep AI sector expertise and resources to help us achieve the growth and success that's still to come."

Diveplane offers AI-powered business solutions across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, supply chain, commercial real estate, and defense, among others. Its highly-acclaimed, flagship product, GEMINAI™, creates a safe, accurate synthetic twin set of customers' data stripped of any personally identifiable information, which is critical for businesses and government organizations that need to adhere to national and international privacy laws and compliance requirements, like GDPR, PHI and HIPAA. This enables customers to easily and safely sell, share and analyze sensitive datasets without the fear of mishandling, loss or theft. In addition to GEMINAI™, Diveplane's Understandable AI™ portfolio includes SONAR™, an anomaly detection tool, and ALLUVION™, a commercial real estate market trend prediction tool.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Diveplane as they continue to innovate in this highly exciting and growing field," said Jason Schoettler, co-founder of Calibrate. "The company's unique technology platform has already made a strong impression within a number of verticals and among its blue-chip clientele. We look forward to supporting Mike, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Chris Hazard and the rest of the Diveplane team in achieving their mission of keeping AI understandable."

To learn more about Diveplane and the company's exclusive technology, please visit: www.https://diveplane.com/

About Diveplane

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Calibrate Ventures

Calibrate Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-revenue companies who are reshaping industries and our future with advanced software, automation and artificial intelligence technologies. Calibrate partners with companies to accelerate growth and drive commercialization through right-sized financing and expert operational guidance. The firm leverages its industry expertise and powerful network of entrepreneurs, investors, and partners to help innovators maximize their potential. Calibrate invests in great companies nationally but calls Southern California home. For more information, please visit www.calibratevc.com .

