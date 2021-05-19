Artificial Intelligence Platform Provider ASAPP Raises $120 Million to Drive Greater Performance of Customer Experience (CX) Teams

ASAPP is one of the few companies advancing research and development in artificial intelligence Tweet this

"ASAPP is one of the few companies advancing research and development in artificial intelligence and its application for customer experience. In an environment where customer expectations are rising, ASAPP is helping large enterprises advance digital engagement, real-time voice transcription, speech analytics, and live agent coaching and analytics," said Gustavo Sapoznik, ASAPP founder and CEO. "The Customer Experience (CX) industry is at a crossroads. After years of interactive voice response systems (IVR) and bot investments, customer satisfaction is down, and costs have increased. We apply our AI research to make people in contact centers wildly more productive because existing rules-based technology and architectures limit companies to small improvements that can't bridge the digital transformation opportunity that AI is enabling and delivering."

"ASAPP's growth doubled last year, as we continue to deliver for customers like JetBlue and DISH Network with automation that supports both agents and agent-less interactions with their customers," said Tim Stone, ASAPP's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "This Series C financing will enable ASAPP to increase investment in ASAPP's AI Native®, Customer Experience Performance (CXP) platform™ that helps global enterprise customers drive differentiated customer experiences, revenue, cost reductions and automation designed to support employees in customer service and sales."

Jason Green, founder of Emergence Capital who joined the ASAPP board recently said: "ASAPP is leading the way with the world's best AI talent and technology to help global enterprises dramatically improve customer experience, reduce costs and drive sales in a trillion-dollar market. By marrying human creativity, intelligence and empathy with artificial intelligence, the company is arming businesses with a next generation of productivity applications that every business at scale will eventually need to adopt."

ASAPP builds AI-Native® products to solve problems of massive scale and inefficiency. With the Customer Experience Performance (CXP) platform™ contact centers can create better experiences and handle more customer engagement volume in less time, while consumers enjoy faster resolution to their needs.

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider that solves large, complex, data-rich problems with AI-Native® technology. Large enterprises use ASAPP to make customer experience teams highly productive and effective by augmenting human activity and automating the world's workflows. The company has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Buenos Aires, London, and Bozeman. Visit https://www.asapp.com for more information.

