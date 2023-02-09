Artificial intelligence platforms market size to increase by USD 31.25501 billion: North America will account for 66% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market by Application, Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 34.86% and register an incremental growth of USD 31.25501 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2023-2027

By region, the artificial intelligence platforms market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 66% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing application of AI in decision making, the increasing demand for virtual assistants in cloud platforms, as well as the rising adoption of cloud-based services are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The artificial intelligence platforms market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Google AI.

The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Google AI. Amazon.com Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Streamline self-service processes with Conversational AI.

The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Streamline self-service processes with Conversational AI. Amelia US LLC: The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Amelia Conversational AI.

The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Amelia Conversational AI. Baidu Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Baidu AI cloud.

The company offers artificial intelligence platforms such as Baidu AI cloud. Dell Technologies Inc: The company offers artificial intelligence platforms and products such as Dell Precision 7560 15 mobile workstation that is AI-ready, featuring new NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphic cards.

The company offers artificial intelligence platforms and products such as Dell Precision 7560 15 mobile workstation that is AI-ready, featuring new NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphic cards. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

SAP SE

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for AI-based solutions, increasing investments in R&D for AI technology, and the rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions. However, the lack of skilled professionals is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others . The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The artificial intelligence market share in sports is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.8%. The increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence market growth in sports, although factors such as the lack of a skilled workforce for the development of ai algorithms may impede the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022- 2026: Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share is expected to increase by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth, although factors such as a lack of skilled workforce for the development of ai algorithms may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence platforms market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence platforms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence platforms market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence platforms market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence platforms market vendors

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31255.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 66% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

- Market size and forecast 2023-2027 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

- Market size and forecast 2023-2027 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

- Market size and forecast 2023-2027 MEA - Market size and forecast 2023-2027

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio