Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market to grow by $ 17.29 Billion at 35% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The artificial intelligence platforms market is driven by the rising demand for AI-based solutions. In addition, increasing investments in R&D for AI technology are expected to trigger the artificial intelligence platforms market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 35% during the forecast period.

Gain more insights about the global trends impacting the future of artificial intelligence platforms market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44235

Major Five Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Participants:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers the platform Alibaba cloud intelligence brain.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers the platform Vertex AI.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers a set of machine learning services and supporting cloud infrastructure through Amazon Web Service.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers the platform IBM Watson.

Palantir Technologies Inc.: The company offers platforms namely Palantir gotham, Palantir Apollo, and other platforms.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence platforms market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Related Report on Information Technology:

Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market - The thriving medical tourism industry globally will emerge as one of the top trends in this market. Learn other interesting statistical data related to business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market.

View Statistics Data Here

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-platforms-market-size-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/artificial-intelligence-platformsmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-platforms-market-size-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Vendor-V2_004_wk26_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44235

