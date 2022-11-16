Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 19157.78 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market share is set to increase by USD 19157.78 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 29.03% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2022-2026 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global artificial intelligence robots market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, includes companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, compressors, machine tools, elevators, escalators, pollution control equipment, pumps, insulators, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The global industrial machinery market is expected to grow at a moderate pace.

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global artificial intelligence robots market compared to other regions. 45% of the market's growth will originate from this region. The increasing adoption of AI-based robotics in inventory management, retail, defense, healthcare, and security applications is driving the growth of the regional market. Countries such as Japan , China , and South Korea are the major contributors to market growth.

Technology Segment Overview

The Artificial Intelligence Robots Market as per technology segmentation is categorized into Software and Hardware.

Revenue Generating Segment - The artificial intelligence robots market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. Software programs help with the integration of advanced technologies such as ML, AI, facial recognition, and gesture recognition.

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The high adoption of private-use robots is driving market growth.

The increasing demand for home automation is encouraging the extensive adoption of cleaning robots and security robots while raising consumer awareness.

The adoption of companion robots has been high, especially in developing countries and in countries with a high geriatric population.

These factors are increasing the use of private-use robots, which is driving the growth of the global AI robots market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The increase in demand for enhanced productivity and performance in robots is a trend in the market.

Many companies have increased their focus on automating their manufacturing facilities. They are installing automated control systems enabled with advanced technologies, such as ML, AI, robotics, and analytics. They are focusing on improving productivity, enhancing product quality, and reducing labor costs.

Companies are replacing human labor with robots such as collaborative robots and professional robots to eliminate repetitive manual and clerical tasks and reduce labor costs.

Various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial end-users, are adopting robots to automate operations in their manufacturing facilities.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The increasing manufacturing cost is challenging market growth.

Many companies have increased their focus on automating their functions, such as painting, security, machine tending, material transfer, and quality inspection. They are adopting robots such as collaborative robots and industrial AI robots to automate processes.

These robots include hardware such as actuators, sensors, controllers, power sources, and software. Vendors are also integrating multiple sensors and control systems.

However, the cost of these components is high, which increases the overall cost of manufacturing robots, thus hindering the growth of the global AI robots market during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud data warehouse market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence robots market vendors

Related Reports

The grinding robots market is projected to grow by USD 51.97 million with a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, metals and machinery, aerospace and defense, and others), solution (software, services, and hardware), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive, metals and machinery, aerospace and defense, and others), solution (software, services, and hardware), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The shelf-mounted robots market is projected to grow by USD 5.52 billion with a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (material handling, assembly, welding, surface treatment and finishing, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19157.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miso Robotics Inc., NEURALA INC, NTT Disruption Europe SL, NVIDIA Corp., Promobot LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

