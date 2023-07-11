Artificial Intelligence Robots Market to grow by USD 19,157.78 million from 2022 to 2027 | ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence robots market size is set to grow by USD 19,157.78 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 29.37%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Some of the major vendors of the artificial intelligence robots market include ABB Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miso Robotics Inc., NEURALA INC, NTT Disruption Europe SL, NVIDIA Corp., Promobot LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers Artificial Intelligence Robots named ASTI mobile robotics for various industries such as Healthcare, Automotive, Construction, Education, Electronics, and Food and beverages.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Artificial Intelligence Robots such as human robots for reception desks, medical robots, and office robots.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Artificial Intelligence Robots under the brand of Google AI with open-source platform analytics in the form of language translation, video games, and Machine Learning field.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

Software



Hardware

Type

Service



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. It's an essential part of AI robots, which enables programs to run on smart devices. With the use of software programs, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, facial recognition, and gesture recognition is made possible. Significant vendors such as KUKA, FANUC, and OMRON offer software that is particularly developed for AI robots, and some vendors are utilizing open-source robot software frameworks, such as the Robot Operating System (ROS), Gazebo, and Robot Framework, to develop software for AI robots. Also, the Gazebo can be used to develop applications for indoor and outdoor AI robots. Some of the cutting-edge components of Gazebo are generating sensor-based data, developing a custom plugin for AI robots, and accessing multiple physics engines such as Open Dynamics Engine (ODE), Bullet, and Dynamic Animation and Robotics Toolkit (DART). It is anticipated that the rising emphasize on improving the capabilities and the integration of advanced technologies in AI robots will improve the development of new software platforms. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence Robots, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the artificial intelligence robots industry.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key factor driving market growth - The high adoption of private-use robots is the major factor notably driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) robot market growth

Major Trend- The growing demand for improved productivity and performance in robots will support the global artificial intelligence (AI) robot market growth.

Significant Challenge- The increasing manufacturing cost is a major challenge that may hinder the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) robots market. With fast digitalization, many businesses have expanded their emphasis on automating their functions, such as security, painting, material transfer, machine tending, and quality inspection. In addition, various end-user industries, such as healthcare, automotive, industrial, and transportation, are investing largely in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics. To automate processes, companies are adopting robots such as collaborative robots and industrial AI robots. Further, robots include hardware such as sensors, actuators, power sources, controllers, and software, all of which allows the robot to perform the assigned tasks. To improve the capabilities of robots, vendors are integrating multiple sensors and control systems. Therefore the cost of such elements is high, which raises the overall cost of manufacturing robots and thus impedes the growth of the global AI robots market during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence robots market vendors

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,157.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 29.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, FANUC Corp., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miso Robotics Inc., NEURALA INC, NTT Disruption Europe SL, NVIDIA Corp., Promobot LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

