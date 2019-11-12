Artificial Intelligence sales platform, Enerjoy, Launches its series A fundraising round at an event held in SAP Next Gen HQ in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerjoy , an artificial intelligence platform that uses personalized gamification to increase sales teams' motivation and performance, announced the launch of its series A fundraising round, as part of a remarkable event held by Strtupboost and SAP Next Gen at the latter's headquarters in New York city. Enerjoy's scientifically based solution was proven to increase sales reps performance by an average of 25%, catering leading clients as banks, insurance, travel and telecom companies in Europe and South America.

Gabby Hasson, Managing Partner at Bseed who's mother company Besadno VC invested in enerjoy last June says; "as a venture capital firm that sees hundreds of startups each year, we always look for smart technologies that can make a real impact on different industries while presenting significant scale potential. enerjoy is definitely one of those startups." Besadno joins enerjoy's former investors' list: Nielsen Innovate, Samurai-Incubate and Israeli Innovation Authority.

Enerjoy takes pride in its customers as Orange telecom and Tatra Bank in Slovakia, Coca Cola in Israel, Fattal hotel reservation centers and other media, insurance and technology companies in different countries.

The company developed a personal motivational profile algorithm based on research it has conducted with its organizational and behavioural scientists, along with other studies such as Harvard motivational model. Their conclusions were then translated into an artificial intelligence platform that uses gamification to motivate each rep individually. The platform increases each reps' sales rates and responds to changes in real time. In addition, it serves as a support tool for the teams' manager, sending relevant notifications about reps progress.

Viki Glam, enerjoy's CEO and Co-Founder noted: "We have spent a lot of time and resources to validate our motivational algorithm and to prove it can bring results to serious clients in different industries and different cultures. Now, more than ever, we are ready to raise funds in the USA and enter this exciting market!"

The event at SAP headquarters attracted about 75 New York angel investors, VC's along with seniors from SAP Next Gen.

