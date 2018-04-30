Artificial Intelligence Services

LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Application Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training, Customization, and Installation Services: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts



Artificial intelligence (AI) has worked its way into a variety of industries, from the obvious (autonomous vehicles) to the hidden (anti-money laundering due diligence). But while organizations are clearly recognizing the value associated with incorporating AI into their business processes, they also are encountering a number of challenges with integrating this new intelligence into their operational processes.



The value of using algorithms to unmask hidden patterns and then correlate findings with other seemingly unrelated variables to create real "intelligence" is becoming increasingly clear with each completed proof-of-concept (POC) project. But it is the larger, organization-wide deployment of AI that will generate the return on investment (ROI) that companies large and small have been seeking.



To fully access the operational and economic benefits of AI, however, organizations are realizing that, in most cases, enabling AI is not a plug-and-play proposition. Significant time, resources, and capital usually must be deployed, and in most cases, internal company teams are not experienced enough with AI, nor do they have the cutting-edge data science skills to adequately embark upon a truly transformational AI implementation journey.



Tractica forecasts that the worldwide market for AI services will grow from $10.1 billion in 2017 to $188.3 billion by 2025. Key service categories will include application integration, training, support and maintenance, customization, and installation services.



This Tractica report provides an in-depth assessment of the demand for AI professional services across nearly 300 different use cases and 29 different industries, including a focus on application integration, training, support and maintenance, customization, and installation services.



The report features an examination of key market drivers and barriers, business models and engagement structures, industry dynamics, technology issues, and key industry players within the growing market for AI services. Market forecasts for AI services are segmented by service category, world region, and industry sector.



Key Questions Addressed:

What kind of AI services are required when launching a full, organization-wide AI solution?

How are services delivered by vendors and consultants?

What is the ratio of services fees, compared with software expenditures, in each industry?

What factors in an AI deployment will impact the cost of services?

In which regions of the world will the greatest amount of services be required for each industry sector?



Who Needs This Report?

AI technology and software developers

AI hardware vendors

AI tools and platform companies

AI application-focused solution providers

Systems integrators, consultancies, and professional services firms

Enterprise organizations deploying AI implementations

Investor community



SCOPE OF STUDY

This report examines the services used to deploy AI technology within commercial enterprises, government entities, and other large organizations. The technologies covered include ML, DL, NLP, CV, MR, and strong AI.



Other AI technologies that seem promising, but have not yet achieved full commercialization, such as algorithms that learn and adapt, spatial and contextual awareness, reasoning automation, semantic understanding, common sense, and emotional intelligence, are also discussed within the report. One of the challenges of creating forecasts is that many services offerings overlap, in terms of function, and individual vendors may not classify services within the same categories as their peers. Within that scope, this report considers a number of different ways AI is being used across 29 different industry segments and identifies those services that are being utilized to support a widespread AI deployment. The accompanying Excel databook forecasts revenue for AI services across world regions, technologies, and industries during the period from 2016 through 2025.



Key Market Forecasts

• AI Services Revenue by Service Category and Region: 2016-2025

• AI Services Revenue by Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI Services Revenue by Technology, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI-Driven Installation Services Revenue by Region and Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI-Driven Training Revenue by Region and Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI-Driven Customization Revenue by Region and Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI-Driven Application Integration Services Revenue by Region and Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025

• AI-Driven Maintenance and Support Services Revenue by Region and Industry, World Markets: 2016-2025



Industries

• Business Services

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Advertising

• Automotive

• Finance

• Government

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Information Technology

• Media & Entertainment

• Aerospace

• Defense

• Agriculture

• Telecommunications

• Investment

• Legal

• Education

• Others



Service Categories

• Application Integration

• Support and Maintenance

• Training

• Customization

• Installation



Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



