Artificial Intelligence Workout Device Goes Global

"The first BODbx was designed to revolutionize the way athletes gather data about their training, using positional movement analysis to gain a better understanding of workouts. Years of research later, we're finally ready to go to market with a device that could change the way humans train forever," said Chuck Katis, Bodbox Inc.'s founder, president and American record-holding swimmer. "We've updated to the most cutting-edge hardware, and we've consulted with the greatest coaches in the world — many previous Olympic staffers — while designing the training algorithms that select workouts and provide feedback." These are some of the reasons why the growing company has been approached by the likes of Athletic, Inc. and NBA squads — the portable movement data collected by the BODbx is unlike any existing modality.

By September 2021, the company is slated for implementation of their technology in the most tech- forward training centers in Singapore. Moreover, it begins shipping product to its consumer purchasers and coaches who are equally excited to get their hands on the technology. "This technology represents a jump forward for our training group, allowing previously unavailable movement data to influence our training decisions, all in a portable form factor," said Carl de Vries, founder of Athletic Inc., one of BODbx's earliest users.

While in-depth information on the type of feedback and guidance a user receives has been notably kept close to the company's chest, it is clear that pose analysis allows for everything from measures of fatigue to specific details about how an individual's body should be moving in order to correct form. Expect to see calorie counts, reps, and other usual suspects after your workout, too, not to mention the daily workout optimization algorithm. For now, customers must anxiously await the September 2021 ship date. The company website (www.bodyxrobots.com) offers a walk-through of the product as well as pre-sale information.

Bodbox Inc. was founded by American record-holding swimmer, magician, and creator Chuck Katis. After attending both Harvard and Cal Berkeley, Katis sought a method to optimize his own professional training. What began as a kick-starter project is now a collaborative effort of a team of 10 working tirelessly toward the goal of "perfect" training. The mission is to help bring groundbreaking insight to existing training programs while simultaneously providing world-class personalized training to the public in a portable, approachable, and fashionable way.

