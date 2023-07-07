Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions in the Space Industry, 2023 Research Report - Enhancing Satellite Operations, Space Exploration, and Space Situational Awareness

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions in the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates the impact of AI/ML on various aspects of the space industry, including satellite network management, satellite health management, attitude and orbit control systems (AOCS), and space weather monitoring.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) within the space industry has the potential to significantly enhance satellite operations, space exploration, and space situational awareness, among other areas.

Additionally, the report addresses AI/ML techniques and challenges associated with implementing AI/ML technologies onboard satellites, such as processing capabilities and environmental constraints.

As the space industry expands, particularly with the emergence of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, AI/ML technologies have become instrumental in managing complex satellite networks. By enabling efficient routing procedures that consider multiple attributes, AI/ML applications ensure high-quality service and low latency. Furthermore, the increased autonomy provided by AI/ML reduces the reliance on ground station availability, thus streamlining satellite network management and optimizing resource utilization.

AI/ML technologies also hold promise in the field of satellite health management by minimizing dependence on ground operators and providing more accurate fault predictions. The capacity to efficiently analyze extensive datasets and offer real-time fault predictions allows for the implementation of timely mitigation measures and the potential extension of satellite component lifecycles.

Although still in the early stages of development, AI/ML technologies are poised to significantly improve the safety and success of space missions through enhanced satellite health management.

Lastly, AI/ML applications in AOCS and space weather monitoring offer substantial advantages over traditional methods. AI-based star identification enables robust, rapid, and precise attitude determination, while AI-enhanced space weather monitoring facilitates comprehensive data collection and expeditious information dissemination.

As the space industry continues to evolve, AI/ML technologies are set to play an increasingly crucial role in addressing the growing complexities and challenges associated with space operations, exploration, and security.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Opportunity Universe

Space Debris Tracking and Mitigation

Spacecraft Autonomy and Navigation

Space Exploration and Resource Identification

Growth Analysis

AI Applications for Satellite Payloads

AI Applications for Satellite Platforms

AI Techniques in the Space Industry

Supervised Learning Techniques in the Space Industry

Semi-supervised, Unsupervised, and RL Techniques in the Space Industry

Neural Network (NN) Techniques in the Space Industry

NLP, Expert Systems, and Vision Techniques in the Space Industry

Robotics in the Space Industry

Successful Applications for AI Onboard Satellite Payloads

Challenges for AI Application Onboard Satellites - Space Environment

Challenges for AI Application Onboard Satellites - Satellite Design

AI Application in the Space Industry - Satellite Network Management

AI Application in the Space Industry - Satellite Health Management

AI Application in the Space Industry - Attitude and Orbit Control System (AOCS)

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffln5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets