Artificial Leather Market Will Reach USD 41360 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Leather Market is segmented by Type - Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Bio-Based, by Application - Footwear, Clothing, Furnishing, Automotive, Bags, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Services Category.

The global Artificial Leather Market size is estimated to be worth USD 31760 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 41360 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Artificial Leather Market Are

The growing demand for synthetic leather in end-use industries such as footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, bags, purses & wallets, and others is driving the Artificial Leather market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MARKET

Because of its superior durability, synthetic leather is increasingly replacing genuine leather in the footwear industry. It can be found in uppers, linings, and insoles of shoes, as well as sandals. Faux leather shoes are three times less expensive than those made of animal hide, which helps to propel the synthetic leather market forward. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the artificial leather market.

Every year, more than a billion animals are slaughtered for their skin and hides, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The majority of genuine leather comes from developing countries like China and India, where animal welfare laws are not strictly enforced. However, stricter laws are likely to be enacted in the Asia Pacific and the rest of the world, driving up demand for leather substitutes. This in turn is expected to increase the growth of the synthetic leather market.

Furthermore, increasing use of synthetic leather in the automotive industry is expected to propel the Artificial Leather market growth. Because it is lighter than animal hides, faux leather is also used in automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, buses, and agricultural vehicles. Because it is non-sticky and softer than other materials, polyurethane is the most widely used material in the automotive industry.

The use of synthetic leather in apparel is expected to further fuel the Artificial Leather market growth. Faux leather is a popular fabric for outerwear garments like jackets and coats because it is almost as good at insulating body heat as real leather. It's often difficult to tell the difference between real and fake leather unless you inspect it closely. Faux leather is soft to the touch and water-resistant, just like real leather. As a result, this fabric is highly stained-resistant and easy to clean. Synthetic leather is less durable than real leather, but it is resistant to abrasions and cuts, making it an excellent upholstery fabric for homes with children or pets.

Increasing focus on bio-based Artificial Leather development is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. The production of bio-based synthetic leather has no negative effects. Given the growing government and environmental regulations in the European Union and North America regarding the use of harmful toxic chemicals, bio-based synthetic leather could be a major opportunity for Artificial Leather manufacturers.

ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. The major drivers for this market are rising disposable incomes and rising living standards in emerging economies in APAC.

Based on type, PU synthetic leather segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Polyurethane is waterproof, softer, and lighter than real leather, and it's easier to dry clean, and tear than real hides. It is also unaffected by direct sunlight. It is also an environmentally friendly alternative to vinyl-based products because it does not emit dioxins. All of these factors are expected to boost demand even more.

Based on application, the footwear segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Rising disposable income levels and rapid economic growth, particularly in emerging economies, have fueled footwear demand.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafon Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

