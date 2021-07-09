Artificial Lift Systems Market in the Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by USD 3.34 billion|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Artificial Lift Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Onshore oil and gas industry and offshore oil and gas industry), Type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/artificial-lift-systems-market-industry-analysis

The artificial lift systems market is driven by the growing demand for oil and natural gas. In addition, the increasing subsea operations are anticipated to boost the growth of the Artificial Lift Systems Market.

The increase in demand for oil and natural gas is driven by factors such as transportation needs, increase in the global population, and industrial activities in developing countries. Developing countries are heavily dependent on oil and gas resources, in turn, providing opportunities for companies that manufacture and deliver artificial lift systems. Due to low oil prices, there is a reduction in investments in both onshore and offshore fields. However, the demand for oil and gas is increasing which gives an opportunity for the collective supply of these resources, thereby driving the growth of the artificial lift systems market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Artificial Lift Systems Companies:

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co. offers artificial lift systems under the brand name ACE Plus gas handler pumps.

ChampionX Corp.

ChampionX Corp. offers various types of artificial lift systems including electrical submersible pumping systems, gas lift, hydraulic lift, plunger lift, progressing cavity pumping systems, and rod lift.

Halliburton Co.

Halliburton Co. offers various types of artificial lift systems including Electric Submersible Pumping Systems, Horizontal Pumping Systems, Geothermal Pumping Systems, Mining Pumping Systems, and Municipal Electric Submersible Pumping Systems.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. offers various types of artificial lift systems including hydraulic rod pumping and progressing cavity pump systems.

Novomet

Novomet offers various types of artificial lift systems including ESP systems, rotary displacement pumps, ESP motors, ESP intake and gas management, ESP protectors, and other systems.

Artificial Lift Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Onshore oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Artificial Lift Systems Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

ESP systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

RLP systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

PCP systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Artificial Lift Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43900

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Artificial Intelligence Market- The artificial intelligence market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market- The automatic power factor controller market is segmented by product (active power factor controller and passive power factor controller), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/artificial-lift-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

